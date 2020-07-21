Crusaders wary of in-form Ngani Laumape and resurgent Hurricanes

Fresh off a bye week, the Crusaders feel ready to take on a resurgent Hurricanes outfit coming to town on Saturday.

The last time the two sides met – a month ago in Wellington – the Crusaders came out on top with a convincing 39-25 victory.

But forwards coach Jason Ryan said they expect a different side this week in Christchurch.

“They’re a totally different beast than a month ago when we played them,” Ryan said.

“What we’ve acknowledged and admired is they’re playing as a tight group.

“Ardie [Savea] back at his best carrying well and everyone knows the energy TJ [Perenara] brings.”

After losing their first two games in Super Rugby Aotearoa, the Hurricanes have bounced back with three-straight wins.

Crusaders players identified a third player alongside Ryan’s duo that has been instrumental in their turnaround – Ngani Laumape.

George Bridge joked this afternoon the goal was not to be steamrolled by the hard-running midfielder after he wreaked havoc on the Blues and Beauden Barrett last week.

“I think I’ve had it before so I've got a fair idea of how it goes,” Bridge joked about being flattened by Laumape.

“You saw on the weekend what he can do. He’ll go over you or around you so I’ll have to try shut his time and space down.”

Laumape’s potential opposite, for this weekend’s game, Jack Goodhue, said he’s ready for the showdown.

“Ngani's an awesome player,” he said.