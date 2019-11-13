Crusaders trio, including Scott Barrett, ruled out of southern derby against Highlanders with injuries

The Crusaders will be without their captain for Friday night's Super Rugby derby against the Highlanders with Scott Barrett ruled out due to a knee injury.

Scott Barrett scores Source: Photosport

Barrett picked up the injury in last week's 25-8 win over the Blues at Eden Park but coach Scott Robertson said it isn't serious - they're just playing it safe.

"Potentially, if it was a final," Robertson said, when asked if Barrett could have played.

"But we made the decision for him, being so important being our captain, that the best thing for him was to take a couple of weeks because we've got a bye next week."

Fullback David Havili will take over captaincy of the squad for Friday's game while former All Black Luke Romano will fill Barrett's shoes in the locking department.

Robertson says he has full faith in Romano's ability to step in.

"He knows his way around the rugby paddock, you've seen the impact he's had off the bench has been incredible.

"He's carrying old school, cleaning out old school and he brings a real edge and game knowledge that we need and love."