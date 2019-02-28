Crusaders' Tim Bateman says former teammate Brad Thorn has transformed Reds' culture

Crusaders veteran Tim Bateman says he has seen a noticeable difference in the Queensland Reds side, who narrowly went down to the Highlanders 36-31 in Dunedin last week.

Bateman believes his former Crusaders teammate Brad Thorn, who is now head coach for the Reds has a lot to do with the turnaround in culture at the Queensland Super Rugby franchise.

The 31-year-old has been named to start for the Crusaders in the No.12 jersey against the Reds this weekend, and says he is looking forward to meeting up with Thorn.

"I learnt a lot off him those first few years, it will be good to reconnect with him," said Bateman.

"You can see the work he is doing with the group [Reds], you see that by the way they are together on the field.

"We have got to be on to beat these boys [Reds]."

The Queensland team were leading the Highlanders 31-29 up until the 74th minute last Friday, before Highlanders flanker Dillon Hunt crossed over to score what would be the match winning try.

Queensland Reds Brad Thorn Source: Getty

"I can see that they [Reds] have got non-negotiables, work ethic being one of those.

"I mean that is obviously what he prided himself on, as a player he demanded from guys around him.

"I guess he has taken that through with him into his coaching."