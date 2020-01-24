TODAY |

Crusaders thrash Highlanders in pre-season clash in Wanaka

Source:  1 NEWS

The Crusaders have thrashed the Highlanders 41-7 in a pre-season clash in the heat of Wanaka today.

Brayden Ennor. Source: Photosport

The three-time defending champions outscored their neighbours seven tries-to-one.

Leicester Fainga’anuku, Tom Sanders, Brayden Ennor, and Fetuli Paea scored for the Crusaders in the second half after a halftime margin of 17-7.

The rout completes an ominous pre-season campaign from Scott Robertson’ side, who beat the Hurricanes 28-12 last week in Ashburton.

They begin their campaign in Nelson against the Waratahs on the 1st of February while the Highlanders host the Sharks on February 7 in their first match.

Rugby
Highlanders
All Blacks
Crusaders
