Crusaders thrash Highlanders in pre-season clash in Wanaka

The Crusaders have thrashed the Highlanders 41-7 in a pre-season clash in the heat of Wanaka today.
Brayden Ennor. Source: Photosport
The three-time defending champions outscored their neighbours seven tries-to-one.
Leicester Fainga’anuku, Tom Sanders, Brayden Ennor, and Fetuli Paea scored for the Crusaders in the second half after a halftime margin of 17-7.
The rout completes an ominous pre-season campaign from Scott Robertson’ side, who beat the Hurricanes 28-12 last week in Ashburton.
They begin their campaign in Nelson against the Waratahs on the 1st of February while the Highlanders host the Sharks on February 7 in their first match.