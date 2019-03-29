TODAY |

Crusaders start nine All Blacks, David Havili at first-five against Chiefs

Source:  1 NEWS

The Crusaders have named nine All Blacks in their starting side to face the Chiefs in Hamitlon on Saturday, including a surprising move to first-five for David Havili.

Crusaders David Havili is tackled by Hurricanes Ricky Riccitelli during a Super Rugby match in Wellington. Source: Photosport

Having eased to a 43-25 opening victory over the Waratahs, the Crusaders head to Hamilton with arguably their strongest possible side on paper, with nine All Blacks starting and another three on the bench.

Havili moves from fullback to first-five to face the Chiefs, a chance to show off his impressive versatility having also covered midfield against the Waratahs.

George Bridge returns from his All Blacks rest week, joining a backline consisting nearly entirely of internationals, fullback Will Jordan the only player yet to play Test rugby.

In the forwards, Joe Moody is another back from his All Blacks break, alongside Codie Taylor and captain Scott Barrett as Test stars.

On the bench, Luke Romano, Bryn Hall and Brett Cameron all boast Test experience for the defending champions.

Crusaders: 15. Will Jordan, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Braydon Ennor, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. George Bridge, 10. David Havili, 9. Mitchell Drummond, 8. Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7. Tom Christie, 6. Tom Sanders, 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 4. Scott Barrett, 3. Oliver Jager, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.

Reserves: 16. Andrew Makalio, 17. George Bower, 18. Michael Alaalatoa, 19. Luke Romano, 20. Cullen Grace, 21. Bryn Hall, 22. Brett Cameron, 23. Leicester Faingaanuku.

