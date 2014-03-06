 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Crusaders star Israel Dagg set to play 100th Super Rugby match

share

Source:

NZN

Fullback Israel Dagg will become the latest Super Rugby centurion when his Crusaders team take on the Brumbies in Christchurch on Saturday.

All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg will start on the wing for the Crusaders against the Stormers.

Source: Photosport

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson says Dagg's contribution has been impressive both on and off the field over the years.

"Izzy is obviously a talented individual, but he also impresses with his commitment and positive influence within the team environment," Robertson said.

"To reach 100 Super Rugby games is testament to both his undeniable skillset and determination to play at an elite level."

Robertson has also named six Crusaders debutants in his side to face the Brumbies - halfback Bryn Hall, wingers George Bridge and Seta Tamanivalu, centre Jack Goodhue and Whetu Douglas at No.8.

Halfback Ere Enari is set to make his debut from the bench.

Robertson's forward pack is brimming with experience, headed by props Joe Moody and Owen Franks, and hooker Ben Funnell.

Scott Barrett and new captain Sam Whitelock will start at lock while loose forwards Jordan Taufua and Matt Todd will be joined by Douglas at No.8.

Crusaders: Israel Dagg, Seta Tamanivalu, Jack Goodhue, Ryan Crotty, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Whetu Douglas, Matt Todd, Jordan Taufua, Sam Whitelock (captain), Scott Barrett, Owen Franks, Ben Funnell, Joe Moody.

Reserves: Codie Taylor, Wyatt Crockett, Michael Alaalatoa, Luke Romano, Pete Samu, Ere Enari, Mitchell Hunt, David Havili.

Related

Crusaders

Seta Tamanivalu attacks

Crusaders to shift Seta Tamanivalu from centre to wing
All Blacks' Ben Smith, Kieran Read & Israel Dagg hold the Steinlager Trophy

Blues, Crusaders set to unleash All Blacks on touring Lions
Hurricanes' Beauden Barrett celebrates his first half try with Matt Proctor, TJ Perenara & Cory Jane during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

All Blacks on show as Hurricanes pip Crusaders in pre-season thriller

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

04:25
1
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Super Rugby predictions: Kiwi sides to dominate first round - but who will win the Dunedin derby?

00:24
2
Fekitoa plays his 50th match for the Highlanders tomorrow night and comes off contract at the end of the season.

Watch: Give Malakai Fekitoa another 20 years with Highlanders, says All Black Ben Smith

3
Jordie Barrett for the Hurricanes. Force v Hurricanes. Day 1. Brisbane Global Rugby Tens, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. Saturday 11 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes young gun Jordie Barrett to make Super Rugby debut at fullback


4
1 NEWS

'We are appalled' - NZ Rugby shocked over player's attempted rape

00:42
5
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Super Rugby predictions: Kiwi sides to dominate first round - but who will win the Dunedin derby?

Need an insight into the opening round of Kiwi play for the 2017 Super Rugby season? The 1 NEWS newsroom are back with their opinions for the big match-ups!

Neihana Rangitonga, left, and Tamsin Trainor (composite image)

Relief for mum after man admits charge from seven years ago

Tamsin Trainor says she is thrilled - but that it was a long time coming.

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Late Hits: Sav & Steve's Super Rugby picks, round 1

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one's winners.

00:43
The filmmaker talks to Breakfast having been announced as New Zealander of the Year last night.

'We have to own how good we are at things' - New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi

The filmmaker won't be shy about championing his success, or his homeland.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ