Crusaders snubbed in Super Rugby team of the year as McKenzie is named player of the season

Only one Crusader was selected in the Super Rugby team of the year, while Damian McKenzie was named player of the season and selected at first-five eighth ahead of Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett.

The side was posted to the official Super Rugby social accounts, which said it was “based on comprehensive statistics that monitor in detail every action of every match".

Seven NZ-based players were selected, a team-high four Chiefs - Brodie Retallick, Anton Lienert-Brown, Solomon Alaimalo and McKenzie - Crusaders winger George Bridge, Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara and Blues loose forward Akira Ioane.

McKenzie was named player of the season with Super Rugby’s tweet saying the Chiefs star beat the most defenders in Super Rugby while also ranking in the top 10 for carries, metres, clean breaks, offloads as well as try involvements – McKenzie scored six and had eight assists.

The Lions also had only one player, hooker Malcolm Marx, despite reaching the final.

An explainer of the stats the team were picked on gave a score to each action a player completed, with a try outranking a tackle for example.

The points are weighted on the score at the time of the action and also the quality of the opposition with the explainer claiming, “the total match score is then weighted to take account of the strength of the opposition so that performances across many matches can be judged fairly.”

Chiefs first-five Damian McKenzie in action during a Super Rugby match between the Chiefs and Brumbies played at FMG Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 7 July 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz
Chiefs first-five Damian McKenzie in action during a Super Rugby match between the Chiefs and Brumbies played at FMG Stadium in Hamilton. Source: Photosport
AAP
Rugby

There are more rugby union fans in China, Brazil, India and the US than there are people in Australia and New Zealand combined.

One in three of the world's 800 million rugby union followers are Indian, Chinese, American or Brazilian, according to World Rugby's largest fan surveys released today.

There are 33 million fans in the US, with national team the Eagles having won two Olympic gold medals and qualified for all but one Rugby World Cup, but China has the same number of fans even though their world No.66 ranked national team are yet to play in a major tournament.

India, with a national side far from even contending a regional rugby title, has 25 million fans, as many as Australia's entire population.

The top 10 rugby fan nations are now the US, China, India, France, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Italy and Argentina.

Asia, North America, South America and Africa have the fastest-growing fanbases with numbers in Brazil, China, India, Mexico and USA rising by 50 per cent since 2013.

New Zealand, Australia, England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales cannot compete with the sheer numbers, but their fans arguably make up for that with passion.

The survey, conducted by Nielson Sports, shows the average age of rugby fans has fallen two years to 36, indicating the code is successfully attracting younger audiences.

Also, more than one in three fans are now women or girls in both traditional rugby nations and the emerging markets.

World Rugby chief executive officer Brett Gosper says the survey shows the broadening global appeal of the sport after the recent addition of a sevens competition at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

"World Rugby is committed to ensuring a thriving, growing, inclusive game that is accessible to all and this research, which demonstrates significant fan growth, reflects a sport that is effective in attracting a new, younger audience in non-traditional rugby nations, despite huge competition for eyeballs and attention," he said at the Rugby World Cup 2019 trophy tour in Delhi on Wednesday.

"The research also demonstrates that rugby has significant growth potential in both traditional and non-traditional markets.... We will use the insight to guide our decision-making and approach to growing fans and participants in rugby globally."

BREAKDOWN ON RUGBY UNION FANS:
* 800 million rugby followers worldwide
* 338 million consider themselves fans
* Over one in three are female
* Top 10 rugby fan nations doesn't include Australia, New Zealand or England
* USA, China, India, Mexico, Brazil and Japan have the fastest growing fanbases.

Beauden Barrett with fans after winning the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
All Blacks star Beauden Barrett with fans. Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
Rugby

Former All Blacks halfback Piri Weepu has admitted to driving drunk last month.

The 2011 Rugby World Cup winner was charged with drink-driving at more than double the legal limit in July.

The 34-year-old faced one charge of driving with excess breath alcohol on Victoria Street in the suburb of Petone, Lower Hutt on July 15.

All Blacks' Piri Weepu looks on during the New Zealand All Blacks versus Tonga opening pool A match of the 2011 IRB Rugby World Cup. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 9 September 2011. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / photosport.co.nz
All Blacks' Piri Weepu looks on during the New Zealand All Blacks versus Tonga opening pool A match of the 2011 IRB Rugby World Cup. Source: Photosport

He appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning. It was revealed that he had 600mcg of alcohol on his breath during the incident.

The former New Zealand international took to social media, confirming the incident.

"I am taking it on the chin and pleading guilty,' said Weepu.

"I 100 per cent admit that what I done was dumb and wrong.

"You know I am extremely embarrassed and sorry to my family and friends and my community.

"I just want to say to everyone that has helped me out so far during this – thank you very much and if you continue to support me it would be wonderful."

Weepu played 71 Tests for the All Blacks, making his debut for New Zealand against Wales in 2004.

He was charged with drink-driving at more than double the legal limit in July. Source: Instagram/ piriweepu9
Rugby