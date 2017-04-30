Crusaders skipper Sam Whitelock suspended for two weeks for foul play

Crusaders skipper Sam Whitelock has been given a two-match ban for hitting an opponent during his team's 48-21 win over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders. Source: Photosport

Whitelock was given a yellow card after he elbowed a Cheetah's player in the face while carrying the ball in the 71st minute, the citing commissioner said the offence should have been a red card.

"Taking into account mitigating factors... the Judicial Committee reduced the otherwise applicable sanction from 4 weeks to 2 weeks," the committee said in a statement issued by SANZAAR today.