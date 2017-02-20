Crusaders to shift Seta Tamanivalu from centre to wing

Crusaders recruit Seta Tamanivalu will begin the Super Rugby season playing on the wing for his new side when they take on the Brumbies in Christchurch on Saturday.

Seta Tamanivalu attacks Source: Photosport

Tamanivalu, who has played most of his career at centre, moved south from the Chiefs this season, believing he'd become too comfortable within the Chiefs environment.

"I just wanted to try something different. I don't want to get too comfortable around the [Chiefs'] boys," Tamanivalu told Fairfax.

Crusaders assistant coach Brad Mooar insists the decision to move the three Test All Black out of his preferred position is solely to help the team following the departure of the destructive Nemani Nadolo to French side Montpellier.

"We think he can play centre and wing and then we'll play him where we think is best for us and for him," Mooar told Fairfax.

Tamanivalu played on the wing during the Crusaders' 33-27 pre-season loss to the Hurricanes with great success, coming away with a hat-trick of tries.