Crusaders rest five All Blacks for Sunwolves clash in Brisbane, Aussie hooker in line to debut

The Crusaders have named a fresh faced side for this weekend's clash with the Sunwolves in Brisbane, with several of the defending champions' All Blacks being rested.

Richie Mo'unga Source: Photosport

Up the one-win Sunwolves, the Crusaders will be without captain Scott Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody and Jack Goodhue for Saturday's match.

Halfback Bryn Hall captains the side in Barrett's place, while veteran Luke Romano comes in at lock.

George Bridge takes the fullback jersey, with regular David Havili out indefinitely after undergoing emergency surgery last Friday.

The entire front row has been changed from the side that beat the Reds with Michael Alaalatoa dropping to the bench after starting last week.

Elsewhere, first-five Fergus Burke and hooker Hugh Roach will make their Crusaders debuts from the bench. Roach's selection a surprise with the Australian having previously turned out for the likes of the Rebels and the Waratahs.

Crusaders: 15. George Bridge, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Braydon Ennor, 12. Dallas McLeod, 11. Leicester Faingaanuku, 10. Brett Cameron, 9. Bryn Hall (c), 8. Cullen Grace, 7. Tom Christie, 6. Sione Havili, 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 4. Luke Romano, 3. Oliver Jager, 2. Brodie McAlister, 1. George Bower.