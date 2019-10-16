TODAY |

Crusaders remove sword-wielding knight from logo, following Christchurch terrorist attack

The Crusaders have made the first change to their image after the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attack, removing swords from their club logo.

Following the attack that left 51 dead after shootings at two separate mosques the Crusaders' image and branding has been a controversial topic, with thousands of fans petitioning to keep the name intact.

The team name is a reference to the Crusades of the Mediterranean in medieval times that saw Muslims killed by Christians.

The Super Rugby franchise is also looking at giving the team’s name the boot as well. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

However, as the Crusaders revealed their new website design for the 2020 season, the club's logo is seen to no longer feature the image of a sword wielding knight.

The Crusaders had already removed their pre-match entertainment that saw sword wielding knights at home matches, with the new logo the latest move by the club.

The Crusaders' new logo Source: Crusaders
