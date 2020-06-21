Crusaders outclass Hurricanes in thrilling return to Super Rugby

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live updates of the the Super Rugby Aotearoa clash between the Hurricanes and the Crusaders at SKY Stadium in Wellington.

Sevu Reece of the Crusaders. Crusaders vs. Hurricanes. 2019 Investec Super Rugby Semi Final. Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch Source: Photosport

Hurricanes 25 - 39 Crusaders

80 mins - The Crusaders beat the Hurricanes by two tries and claim a bonus point in the process. A closely fought match until the last 10 minutes when the Crusaders ran away with the win.

74 mins - Try! David Havili takes a perfect flat ball from Mitchell Drummund off the back of the ruck and slips through the Hurricanes defensive line without even being touched. Richie Mo'unga converts the try and the Crusaders now seem to be running away with the victory.

68 mins - Crusaders score! Richie Mo'unga scores as the Hurricanes face intense pressure from the Crusaders 5m out from their own line. Billiy Proctor tried to keep the ball alive after being tackled into touch but his offload goes right into the hands of George Bridge who hands the ball off with ease to Mo'unga to finish. Mo'unga converts his own try to give the Crusaders a 7 point lead.

62 mins - Try Hurricanes! Ben Lam finds a gap and gets the Hurricanes within striking distance. Ngani Laumape draws in two defenders and also manages to get the offload away to Asafo Aumua who scores in the corner. Kick from Garden Bachop is good again. A perfect night with the boot so far. Its all tied up once again!

60 mins - Vince Aso makes a threatening run up the field as the Hurricanes benefit from a Crusaders lineout error. Attempts to kick and chase but the ball goes out on the full.

56 mins - Scott Scraffton takes to the field for the Hurricanes and Ethan Blackadder comes on for the Crusaders. Richie Mo'unga kicks another succesful penalty attempt to further the Crusaders lead.

53 mins - Billy Proctor comes on for Chase Tiatia for the Hurricanes. George Bower comes on for Joe Moody, and Jack Goodhue returns from the sin bin for the Crusaders.

48 mins - Dane Coles gets nabbed for not releasing and Richie Mo'unga makes a successful attempt at goal. A good chance for the Crusaders to use up some time with 4 minutes left on the clock until Goodhue can return from the bin. Ben May, Asafo Aumua come on to the field.

43 mins - Far too many penalties for the Crusaders in their own half. Some one had to go and Jack Goodhue gets sent to the bin. Hurricanes opt to kick at goal and the attempt is successful. Just one point in the game now as the Crusaders have to hang on with 14 men.

42 mins - Hurricanes finding themselves in good field position early in the second half. A lineout on the Crusaders 5m line gives the Hurricanes a good opportunity to score however the Crusaders maul held up well against the Canes.

41 mins - David Havili takes to the field as Braydon Ennor stays on the bench at the start of the second half.

40 mins - A thrilling first half comes to a close as the Crusaders maintain the lead. Both teams looking dangerous in broken play. The Hurricanes lineout issues severly affected their momentum early in the half and the majority of their points have come from penalties conceded by the Crusaders directly in front of the posts.

38 mins - Richie Mo'unga misses a penalty to push the Crusaders lead out further.

33 mins - Chase Tiatia does a great job at keeping the ball in play as the Crusaders kick for touch, the Hurricanes make their way back up the field and the Crusaders concede yet another penalty right in front of the posts. Easy work for Garden Bachop as he brings the game back to within four points for the Hurricanes.

31 mins - Try Jack Goodhue! Not even a chance to breathe for the Canes. At the restart the Hurricanes spilled possession and the Crusaders pounced. Joe Moody and Will Jordan both played a part in setting up Goodhue. Score now 12 - 19 to the Hurricanes.

30 mins - Garden Bachop nails a drop goal to even things up! All of the Hurricanes points coming from his boot.

27 mins - Another penalty for Garden Bachop straight in front. Hurricanes manage to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Now only three points behind the Crusaders.

24 mins - Canes keep opting to kick for touch despite their lineout issues and yet another messy line out for the Hurricanes on the Crusaders 5m line. The Hurricanes keep possession through a penalty though and we see the first scrum of the game.

23 mins - Another messy lineout around the halfway line hindering the Hurricanes ability to get momentum

22 mins - TJ Perenara leaves the field for Jamie Booth. Perenara runs straight into the changing rooms, Hurricanes will be hoping for a quick return from the All Black half back.

18 mins - Garden Bachop kicks another penalty from out in front, a much needed addition to the Hurricanes points tally as the Crusaders continue to move forward at pace. Hurricanes now trail by six.

13 mins - Try Crusaders! Braydon Ennor scores after recieving a well weighted grubber kick from Bryn Hall that sat up perfectly. Playing under penalty advantage so the Crusaders went with the grubber option and it paid off. Mo'unga's kick just misses to the left. Crusaders ahead by 9.

11 mins - Hurricanes now back under pressure with a Crusaders lineout 10m away from the Hurricanes 22m line.

9 mins - TJ Perenara makes a dart up the sideline after gathering the ball up from some broken play. The Canes just can't seem to work their way out of their own half though despite some promising runs.

7 mins - Jackson Garden-Bachop slots an easy penalty attempt in front of the posts bringing the Crusaders lead down to just 4 points.

1 mins - TRY! That was fast! The wayward lineout attempt proves to be costly, Sevu Reece dots down in the right hand corner after the Crusaders storm up the field as the Hurricanes have no one home. Mo'unga's conversion attempt is succssful. Crusaders off to the best possible start.

0 mins - Hurricanes Jackson Gardon Bachop gets the game under way kicking straight to Sam Whitelock. Brynn Hall puts the ball into touch, followed by a messy lineout from the Hurricanes.

3:30pm - Just minutes away from kickoff now as the teams run out on to the pitch. Conditions are clear overhead with a strong southerly breeze.

With the Crusaders having a bye last week, todays match against the Hurricanes marks the first game of the Super Rugby Aotearoa completion for the Christchurch based side. Today will also be the first time the Crusaders take to the field in over three months.

Last week the Hurricanes fell to the Blues 30-20, and today will be the first home game for the Canes since Super Rugby's return.

Hurricanes forwards, Ardie Savea and Vaea Fifita have been moved into the starting side. Savea's inclusion in the starting XV means it will be his first start at any level of rugby since the All Blacks World Cup semi-final defeat to England last year.

Both Barretts will be watching from afar with Crusaders skipper, Scott Barrett, ruled out due to a foot injury and Hurricanes' fullback Jordie Barrett still out with a shoulder injury.

Hooker, Codie Taylor will stand in as Crusaders captain in place of Scott Barrett.

The Crusaders backline will be bolstered by the return of David Havili, with today's match to be his first game of rugby following emergency bowel surgery in March.

Crusaders Coach Scott Robertson, applauded the 25-year-old's return to health.

"Huge respect to Dave for his determination and athleticism," Robertson said.

"To see the nick he's in, for the position he was in health-wise a few months ago - it was touch and go for a while.

"Now he's playing rugby, he's coming off the bench and starting to integrate slowly into the team, to the full pace of it.

"As we know, he can cover multiple positions, and he's a real leader in our group."

Hurricanes: 15. Chase Tiatia, 14. Wes Goosen, 13. Vince Aso, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Jackson Garden Bachop, 9. TJ Perenara (cc), 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6. Reed Prinsep, 5. Vaea Fifita, 4. James Blackwell, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Dane Coles (cc), 1. Fraser Armstrong.

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Ben May, 18. Alex Fidow, 19. Scott Scrafton. 20. Gareth Evans, 21. Jamie Booth, 22. Billy Proctor, 23. Kobus van Wyk.

Crusaders: 15: Will Jordan, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Braydon Ennor, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Bryn Hall, 8. Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7. Billy Harmon, 6. Cullen Grace, 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 4. Sam Whitelock, 3. Michael Alaalatoa, 2. Codie Taylor (c), 1. Joe Moody.