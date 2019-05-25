Crusaders outclass Blues in scrappy Super Rugby clash in Christchurch

Relive 1 NEWS NOW’s live coverage of tonight's Super Rugby match between the Crusaders and Blues at Christchurch Stadium.

FULLTIME - CRUSADERS 19 BLUES 11

The Crusaders get the job done and deny the visitors a bonus point. The home team dominated territory and possession and extend their winning streak at home against the Blues.

David Havili of the Crusaders in action against the Blues. Source: Photosport

78 mins: CRUSADERS 19 BLUES 11

THREE! Richie Mo'unga keeps his composure and slots his penalty kick from the side-line, only two minutes remaining. Appears there is too little time for the Blues to get back in this one.

76 mins: CRUSADERS 16 BLUES 11

PENALTY! Blues prop Alex Hodgman is penalised for pushing his opposite at line-out time and Richie Mo'unga has a chance to push his team's lead out to eight points and seal the win.

71 mins: CRUSADERS 16 BLUES 11

TRY! After some good forward phases and runs, the Blues spread the ball wide to their star winger and Rieko Ioane is in down the left edge! The referee blows his whistle and sends it up to the TMO, he seems to think Ioane might have knocked the ball on. Replays show that Rieko had control of the ball as he grounded it and the Blues have their first try of the match.

Harry Plummer is unable to convert the try from the side-line.

67 mins: CRUSADERS 16 BLUES 6

SCRUM! Caleb Clarke comes up with a great defensive play, he wraps up his opposite George Bridge at halfway and lifts him off the ground. He gets help from his Blues teammates to hold him up and they earn the Blues a scrum.

62 mins: CRUSADERS 16 BLUES 6

PENALTY! Again the Crusaders monster the Blues at scrum time as the visitors are driven back and penalised for collapsing the scrum. Richie Mo'unga kicks the ball into touch around halfway. Crusaders' throw in and the Blues have stolen it.

59 mins: CRUSADERS 16 BLUES 6

THREE! Crusaders first-five Richie Mo'unga restores his side's 10-point lead after a successful penalty kick at goal from about 25m out in front of the posts.

58 mins: CRUSADERS 13 BLUES 6

THREE! A brilliant strike by Harry Plummer as he slots a 45m kick at goal. The Blues now trail by a converted try.

57 mins: CRUSADERS 13 BLUES 3

PENALTY! Scott Barrett is penalised for hands in the ruck and Harry Plummer has a chance to close the gap with a 45m kick at goal.

52 mins: CRUSADERS 13 BLUES 3

NO TRY! Bryn Hall puts in a clever box kick from halfway and Richie Mo'unga gives chase. The Crusaders first-five beats everyone to the ball and looks like he could be in for a try. But Melani Nanai comes out of nowhere and makes a try-saving tackle, Mo'unga grounds the ball short of the try-line and knocks the ball forward.

51 mins: CRUSADERS 13 BLUES 3

KNOCK-ON! Joe Moody can't hold onto the ball and he fumbles it just inside the Blues' 22. Some big tackles being made by the Blues' big boys.

47 mins: CRUSADERS 13 BLUES 3

MISS! Crusaders first-five Richie Mo'unga is off target with his penalty kick from 30m+ out.

46 mins: CRUSADERS 13 BLUES 3

PENALTY! Whetu Douglas gets in over the ball and earns the Crusaders a penalty after Blues winger Caleb Clarke is ruled to have held onto the ball in the tackle.

43 mins: CRUSADERS 13 BLUES 3

NO TRY! The Blues breathe a big sigh of relief as George Bridge's try is overturned after replays showed Sevu Reece had knocked the ball on in the lead-up.

42 mins: CRUSADERS 13 BLUES 3

Melani Nanai makes a excellent break up field from inside his own 22, he looks around for support and decides to kick around halfway. Probably the wrong option by Nanai, with the Crusaders regathering the ball and kicking it back into the Blues' 22.

40 mins: CRUSADERS 13 BLUES 3

And we are back underway! Richie Mo'unga kicks off towards the Blues with Akira Ioane making a catch inside his own 22.

HALFTIME - CRUSADERS 13 BLUES 3

The Crusaders were close to scoring just before the break, but Sevu Reece just couldn't hold onto the ball as he attempted a intercept. Mistakes and discipline are proving costly for the Blues.

38 mins: CRUSADERS 13 BLUES 3

KNOCK-ON! Just as the Blues were starting to build some positive phases together, halfback Jonathan Ruru slips over and knocks the ball on around halfway as he attempted a kick.

35 mins: CRUSADERS 13 BLUES 3

MISTAKE! Nothing is going the way of the Blues. After being awarded a penalty the Blues can't find the touchline with their kick and Harry Plummer knocks the ball on just outside of his own 22.

Blues centre Maa Nonu in action against the Crusaders. Source: Photosport

32 mins: CRUSADERS 13 BLUES 3

NO TRY! Jack Goodhue stabs in a kick in behind the Blues' defensive line and it rolls over into touch. He had the right idea but just had too much weight on the ball as his winger George Bridge just couldn't get to it.

31 mins: CRUSADERS 13 BLUES 3

DEFENCE! Crusaders lock Scott Barrett goes for a pick and go and he knocks the ball on. The Blues recycle the ball and Ma'a Nonu kicks the ball into touch around the 22m line. The Blues are not out of trouble yet.

28 mins: CRUSADERS 13 BLUES 3

PENALTY! Blues' number eight Akira Ioane is the culprit this time, penalised for not releasing the player on the ground as he attempted a turnover. Sam Whitelock opts for a scrum 5m out and why not they have been the more dominant pack.

23 mins: CRUSADERS 13 BLUES 3

THREE! The Blues are finally on the scoreboard as Harry Plummer converts his penalty kick at goal from pretty much right in front of the sticks from 30m out.

20 mins: CRUSADERS 13 BLUES 0

TRY! Richie Mo'unga puts in cheeky chip kick at halfway and his teammate Ryan Crotty regathers the ball. Crotty hands the ball off to his halfback Bryn Hall and he's away! Caleb Clarke looks to be making up ground on him but Hall is just too quick, he crosses over for the first try of the match. A sensational team try by the Crusaders.

Richie Mo'unga is online with his kick at goal.

15 mins: CRUSADERS 6 BLUES 0

THREE! Richie Mo'unga slots another kick at goal from a much harder angle this time and the Crusaders now lead 6-0. The Blues really need to be careful here, giving away far too many penalties just 15 minutes into the match.

13 mins: CRUSADERS 3 BLUES 0

DEFENCE! The Crusaders are just relentless! The Blues go side-to-side and are really going nowhere. The Blues are penalised just outside of the Crusaders' 22m line after the referee rules prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi came in from the side as he attempted a clean out at the breakdown.

9 mins: CRUSADERS 3 BLUES 0

THREE! The Blues are penalised for hands in the ruck and this time the Crusaders have a shot at goal. Richie Mo'unga makes no mistake with his 25m+ penalty kick, with the ball sailing straight through the uprights.

5 mins: CRUSADERS 0 BLUES 0

PENALTY! The Crusaders monster the Blues at scrum time and they earn themselves a penalty. Sam Whitelock turns down a kickable penalty kick at goal and signals to his kicker Richie Mo'unga to kick for touch.

CRUSADERS 0 BLUES 0

KICK-OFF! And we are underway as the Blues kick off deep towards the Crusaders.

PRE-MATCH:

The last time the two teams met the Crusaders came out on top 24-22 in their round one match at Eden Park.

Joe Moody returns to the Crusaders' starting team while Kieran Read has been given his enforced All Blacks rest.

The Blues have named an unchanged starting backline from their 23-8 win over the Chiefs last week.

Tom Robinson has been named at blindside flanker, replacing Dalton Papali'i.

All Blacks Ryan Crotty and Jack Goodhue partner up for the Crusaders in the midfield.

The Crusaders have won their past 10 of 11 games against the Blues and are currently unbeaten in their last 26 games at home.

TEAMS:

Crusaders: 1.Joe Moody, 2.Andrew Makalio, 3.Michael Alaalatoa, 4.Scott Barrett, 5.Sam Whitelock (captain), 6.Jordan Taufua, 7.Matt Todd, 8.Whetukamokamo Douglas, 9.Bryn Hall, 10.Richie Mo'unga, 11.George Bridge, 12.Ryan Crotty, 13.Jack Goodhue, 14.Sevu Reece, 15.David Havili.

Reserves: 16.Brodie McAlister, 17.Isi Tuungafasi, 18.George Bower, 19.Luke Romano, 20.Ethan Blackadder, 21.Mitchell Drummond, 22.Mitchell Hunt, 23.Braydon Ennor.

Blues: 1.Alex Hodgman, 2.Leni Apisai, 3.Ofa Tuungafasi, 4.Patrick Tuipulotu, 5.Scott Scrafton, 6.Tom Robinson, 7.Blake Gibson (captain), 8.Akira Ioane, 9.Jonathan Ruru, 10.Harry Plummer, 11.Rieko Ioane, 12.Ma'a Nonu, 13.TJ Faiane, 14.Caleb Clarke, 15.Melani Nanai.