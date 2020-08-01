Crusaders No.8 steamrolls Damian McKenzie to score against Chiefs

Crusaders No.8 Tom Sanders got the better of Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie, flattening his opponent in his side's 32-19 victory in Hamilton.

As the Crusaders began the match looking to bounce back from last week's shock defeat to the Hurricanes in Christchurch, the reigning Super Rugby champions got the ball rolling early in the first half.

As part of a free-flowing backline move, Sanders found himself as the man in space out on the left wing, thundering towards the tryline with only McKenzie to beat.

Rather than try to go around him though, Sanders simply barged straight over the top of McKenzie to score the Crusaders' first of the evening.

Sanders' try was just one of five by a rampant Crusaders side, while the Chiefs could muster just one of their own in reply.