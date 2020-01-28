Crusaders name strong side for Super Rugby opener despite All Blacks rest orders

The Crusaders have rested the bulk of their All Blacks stars for their Super Rugby season opener against the Waratahs in Nelson on Saturday night.

Scott Barrett, David Havili and Whetu Douglas model the new Crusaders jersey. Source: Supplied

While the likes of captain Scott Barrett, David Havili, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue and Richie Mo'unga all start, coach Scott Robertson has been forced into some notable omissions.

Hooker Codie Taylor will start on the bench alongside lock Luke Romano and wing Sevu Reece, while prop Joe Moody and wing George Bridge have been left out of the matchday 23 altogether.

One-Test cap players Brett Cameron and Bryn Hall will also come off the bench.

What's more, those All Blacks involved are limited to just 40 minutes from this weekend's opening match. Rest protocols mean that the All Blacks can't play more than 180 minutes from the opening three matches of the new season.

Elsewhere, flanker Tom Christie and lock Cullen Grace make their Crusaders debuts.

Crusaders: 15. David Havili, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Braydon Ennor, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. Leicester Faingaanuku, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Mitchell Drummond, 8. Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7. Tom Christie, 6. Tom Sanders, 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 3. Oliver Jager, 2. Andrew Makalio, 1. George Bower.