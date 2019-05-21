TODAY |

Crusaders name Richie Mo'unga, George Bridge to start despite South Africa scandal

The Crusaders have named Richie Mo'unga and George Bridge to start against the Blues in Christchurch on Saturday.

Mo'unga and Bridge are the players at the centre of controversy, with NZ Rugby and the Crusaders organisations announcing on Tuesday that an independent investigation is underway after allegations emerged of two separate incidents in Pretoria and Cape Town earlier this month.

All Blacks first-five Richie Mo'unga is involved in one accusation that he allegedly spat at a woman while Crusaders winger George Bridge is accused of being part of group which made homophobic slurs and allegedly acted in an intimidating manner.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson told media this morning that Mo'unga and Bridge have had plenty of support from their teammates and family.

"We have got two great young men in the group, it has been a tough few days for them and their family," said Robertson.

    Scott Robertson says his players have been supporting one another following the alleged scandals in South Africa. Source: 1 NEWS

    "We feel a lot of it is for no reason at all, the clearer it comes I think everyone will understand."

    The Crusaders have almost named a full-strength side to take on the Blues, with Owen Franks and Kieran Read still side-lined due to injuries.

    Crusaders: 15 David Havili, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Sam Whitelock (captain), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Andrew Makalio, 1 Joe Moody.

    Reserves: 16 Brodie McAlister, 17 Isi Tu'ungafasi, 18 George Bower, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Braydon Ennor.

      Colin Mansbridge says he has spoken to players and staff involved in the incidents in South Africa. Source: 1 NEWS
