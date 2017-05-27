Crusaders name near-full strength side for clash with Hurricanes

The Crusaders have welcomed back a host of All Blacks regulars for Saturday's crunch match against the Hurricanes in Wellington.

Israel Dagg makes a pass for the Crusaders. Source: Photosport

Fresh off their Test series draw against the British and Irish Lions, the likes of Kieran Read, Israel Dagg, Wyatt Crockett and Scott Barrett will all start in the capital, while Sam Whitelock is named on the bench.

Fringe All Blacks including Luke Romano, Matt Todd and Jack Goodhue have also been named in Scott Robertson's starting XV.

Front-rowers Joe Moody, Owen Franks and Codie Taylor have all been rested, while Ryan Crotty continues to nurse a hamstring issue.

While a home quarter-final is already assured for the unbeaten Crusaders, only a victory against the Hurricanes will guarantee a home grand final on August 5, should the Crusaders make it that far.

They currently sit on 63 points after 14 games, with the Johannesburg-based Lions - who will play the Sharks this weekend - on 61 points.

A victory will also help the Christchurch-based side avoid a South Island quarter-final derby against the Highlanders.

Meanwhile, both George Bridge and David Havili will start against the Hurricanes after winning Crusaders rookie of the year and Crusaders player of the year at the club's awards ceremony on Tuesday.

CRUSADERS: Israel Dagg, Seta Tamanivalu, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Kieran Read, Matt Todd (c), Jordan Taufua, Scott Barrett, Luke Romano, Michael Alaalatoa, Ben Funnell, Wyatt Crockett.