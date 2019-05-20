Crusaders name 13 All Blacks in full-strength starting XV for playoff with Highlanders

The Crusaders have named a full-strength squad for this week's quarter-final clash with the Highlanders.

The Crusaders will field 13 All Blacks in their starting XV with three more to come off the bench.

Two changes to the starting XV come in the front row, with All Blacks Codie Taylor and Owen Franks shaking off their respective injuries to take over at hooker and prop.

The third change sees young All Black George Bridge back on the left wing.

It means Andrew Makalio and Michael Alaalatoa drop to the bench along with Braydon Ennor.

The rest of the squad remains the same from the Crusaders' final round robin game two weeks ago when they beat the Rebels 66-0.

The Crusaders play the Highlanders at 7.30pm at Christchurch Stadium on Friday.

Crusaders: 1.Joe Moody, 2.Codie Taylor, 3.Owen Franks, 4.Scott Barrett, 5.Sam Whitelock (captain), 6.Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7.Matt Todd, 8.Kieran Read, 9.Bryn Hall, 10.Richie Mo'unga, 11.George Bridge, 12.Ryan Crotty, 13.Jack Goodhue, 14.Sevu Reece, 15.David Havili.