Crusaders make several changes, Ryan Crotty left out for upcoming Reds clash

AAP
The unbeaten Crusaders have overhauled their backline for the Super Rugby match against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane, with All Blacks David Havili and Ryan Crotty among those to make way.

Four of the five starting changes for Saturday's clash come in the backline, although five-eighth Richie Mo'unga has been retained for a third successive start.

Exciting young fullback Will Jordan replaces Havili while veteran midfielder Tim Bateman takes Crotty's spot and will mark Reds skipper Samu Kerevi.

Coach Scott Robertson has replaced Bryn Hall with Mitchell Drummond at halfback while he needed to find a new winger after Manasa Mataele suffered a serious knee injury in last week's dominant 38-22 win over the Hurricanes.

The solution is Braydon Ennor, who shone at outside centre in the season-opening win over the Blues.

The defending champions' only new face in the starting pack is flanker Tom Sanders, who pushes Jordan Taufua to the bench.

Accomplished All Blacks forwards Kieran Read, Sam Whitelock and Codie Taylor will miss a third straight week as part of their extended off-season.

Robertson can at least call again on Test second-rower Scott Barrett, whose robust displays this month have been arguably the best by any Kiwi forward through the two opening rounds.

CRUSADERS: 15 Will Jordan, 14 Braydon Ennor, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Tim Bateman, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Mitchell Drummond, 8 Whetu Douglas, 7 Matt Todd (c), 6 Tom Sanders, 5 Quinten Strange, 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Andrew Makalio, 1 Joe Moody.

RESERVES: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Harry Allen, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Jordan Taufua, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 David Havili.

Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders during a Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes in Christchurch. , at Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd February 2019.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
