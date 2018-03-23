Crusaders lose yet another All Blacks front-rower with Codie Taylor out due to finger injury

The Crusaders have lost yet another All Blacks front rower to injury with hooker Codie Taylor now headed to the sidelines as well with a fractured index finger.

Taylor picked up the injury in the draw against the Stormers last weekend, meaning he will join All Blacks props Joe Moody and Tim Perry in being unavailable for this week's clash with the Blues.

The loss of another All Black has been slightly overlooked this week with the Canterbury-based franchise facing allegations of offensive behaviour during their trip to South Africa.

But the injury is still a big concern with Taylor, Moody and Franks yet to start a game together this season due to a combination of injuries and All Blacks-enforced rest weeks.

A Crusaders spokesperson told Stuff Taylor was suspected to be sidelined for four weeks with the injury, meaning he won't don a the black and red jersey again until the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Franks has been out since the Crusaders' April 6 win over the Brumbies after he injured his shoulder, but it's hoped he will be ready to return against the Chiefs in Suva next week.

Perry is an outside chance of making a return against the Rebels a week later after breaking his arm against the Blues in round one earlier this year.

Joe Moody is the only positive news for the Crusaders' front row with the 37-Test prop making his return from a gash to his knee. He will be joined by Michael Alaalatoa and Andrew Makalio at the front of the scrum.