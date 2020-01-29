Crusaders lose promising lock Quinten Strange for start of new Super Rugby season due to broken hand

The Crusaders' locking department has been further depleted before the new season has even begun with promising lock Quinten Strange sidelined with a serious hand injury.

Quinten Strange makes a run against the Hurricanes. Source: Photosport

With departed captain and All Black Sam Whitelock taking a sabbatical to play rugby in Japan, Strange was set to take over the starting position alongside new skipper Scott Barrett.

However, Strange suffered a broken bone in his hand during the Crusaders' preseason win over the Highlanders last Friday, which will see him miss up to the first five weeks of this year's competition.

It also means the Tasman Mako will miss out on the chance to play in front of friends and family in Nelson when the Crusaders host the Waratahs at Trafalgar Park on Friday.

"Really gutted for him, especially heading into this game at home," Crusaders assistant coach Andrew Goodman said.

"Nelson College, Collingwood lad... he was devastated."