Crusaders lose David Havili indefinitely as star fullback has emergency surgery

The Crusaders will be without star fullback David Havili for an unspecified amount of time after he underwent emergency abdominal surgery on Friday.

David Havili. Source: Photosport

Havili, 25, has been among the form players to start the new Super Rugby season, helping the defending champions to fourth on the overall standings, two points off competition leaders, the Sharks.

In a statement released this morning, the Crusaders confirmed that Havili will be out indefinitely after it was understood that he had a foreign object removed from his stomach.

"His return to play time frame has not yet been discussed, but will be advised at a later date," the Crusaders said.