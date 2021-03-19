Crusaders loosie Tom Christie sidelined for rest of Super Rugby Aotearoa with serious shoulder injury

The Crusaders have lost up and coming loose forward Tom Christie for the remainder of their Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign due to a shoulder injury.

Tom Christie receives treatment after a shoulder injury. Source: Photosport

The 23-year-old dislocated his shoulder in last week’s win over the Chiefs in Christchurch. He now requires surgery.

The surgery will sideline Christie for the rest of Super Rugby Aotearoa but it’s hoped he will recover in time for the scheduled trans-Tasman Super Rugby matches in May.

"We're gutted for him," Crusaders coach Scott Robertson says.

"He was on form, he'd had an incredible off-season, and he was playing great footy. He's such a professional, we feel for him."

Christie had a strong start to the season for the Crusaders, including leading the competition in tackles made with 42 after three games.