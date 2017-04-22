 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Crusaders look to the future as they re-sign young trio

share

Source:

NZN

Young Crusaders trio Mitchell Drummond, Mitchell Hunt and George Bridge have extended their contracts with the Super Rugby franchise.

George Bridge of the Crusaders scores a try in the tackle of Nizaam Carr of the Stormers during the Super Rugby match, Crusaders V Stormers, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 22nd April 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

George Bridge of the Crusaders scores a try in the tackle of Nizaam Carr of the Stormers.

Source: Photosport

With Hunt and Bridge both just 22 years old and Drummond one year older, coach Scott Robertson says there is plenty yet to come from the trio.

"We have an incredible group of young players in this squad who have stepped up and impressed with their talent this year."

Robertson said the focus was generally centred on the Crusaders' more experienced players, particularly those in the All Blacks.

"Players like Bridge, Hunt and Drummond have effectively stolen the spotlight with a series of performances that have shown they are capable of footing it with Super Rugby's best players," he said.

"The future for the Crusaders is certainly bright with these guys on board and we are thrilled to have re-signed them."

Hunt, Drummond and Bridge all flat together, and say their friendship has played a factor in their re-signing.

"Not many people get to make a career by playing the sport they love with their best mates," Bridge said.

"Getting the opportunity to sign up to continue doing that for a couple more years was a bit of a no-brainer really."

Bridge has scored eight tries for the Crusaders this season, including hat-tricks against both the Stormers and Cheetahs.

Halfback Drummond has been with the squad for the longest, joining in 2014 just before his 20th birthday, and has signed through to 2020.

Hunt is in his second season with the Crusaders, and has shone this year with a match-winning over-time penalty goal against the Reds and an 83rd minute, 43 metre match-winning drop goal against the Highlanders.

Related

Crusaders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:44
1
The Warriors winger has signed with English club Salford after being released.

Watch: 'I thought I had used up all my tears' - emotional Manu Vatuvei recounts telling his Warriors teammates he's leaving


00:25
2
The halfback said the time to reflect on the drawn series should come after Super Rugby.

I'm disappointed' - TJ Perenara gutted ABs failed to secure Lions series as he returns to Hurricanes fold

00:37
3
The Hurricanes assistant coach said it looked like someone had changed the French referee's mind.

'In the law book it’s a penalty' - John Plumtree weighs into debate over Romain Poite's 'accidental offside' call

00:23
4
The Hurricanes assistant coach said the side already play with a fast line speed, like the Lions.

'Haven't you been watching us?' - smiling John Plumtree shuts down reporter who asks if Canes will follow defensive example of Lions

00:55
5
Parker is in the United Kingdom to promote his September title defence against British fighter Hughie Fury.

Video: 'I'm dead' - Kiwi champ Joseph Parker pushed to the limit training alongside former heavyweight champ David Haye


01:44
The insurance industry is defending its processes, however, saying it is necessary to asses all claims.

'The problem lies with the amount of admin' - panel beaters say insurance red tape slowing car repairs

Panel beaters say, on average, it takes two days to deal with paperwork.


04:23
National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

Andrew Little drops to fourth as preferred PM in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that sees both major parties take a hit

The poll has the Labour leader behind Bill English, Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern.


00:11
Dwayne Nikora Housiaux sent 1 NEWS this video from his property in Tikokino this afternoon.

Video: 'That hurts' – Hawke's Bay man captures stunning rainbow as hailstones the size of marbles fall

Dwayne Nikora Housiaux found a "beautiful rainbow" rather more appealing this afternoon.

01:22
1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett with what you need to know as the bad weather approaches.

'A pretty nasty spell of weather' could bring snow to south, gales and heavy rain to lower North Island

Snow could fall as low as 200m in Canterbury.


00:17
The actor was spotted before he flew out the country today after filming Mission Impossible 6.

Video: Hollywood star Tom Cruise spotted checking out Auckland's Church of Scientology

Cruise, a Scientologist, has been working in Otago, filming Mission Impossible 6.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ