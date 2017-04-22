Crusaders look to the future as they re-sign young trio

Young Crusaders trio Mitchell Drummond, Mitchell Hunt and George Bridge have extended their contracts with the Super Rugby franchise.

George Bridge of the Crusaders scores a try in the tackle of Nizaam Carr of the Stormers. Source: Photosport

With Hunt and Bridge both just 22 years old and Drummond one year older, coach Scott Robertson says there is plenty yet to come from the trio.

"We have an incredible group of young players in this squad who have stepped up and impressed with their talent this year."

Robertson said the focus was generally centred on the Crusaders' more experienced players, particularly those in the All Blacks.

"Players like Bridge, Hunt and Drummond have effectively stolen the spotlight with a series of performances that have shown they are capable of footing it with Super Rugby's best players," he said.

"The future for the Crusaders is certainly bright with these guys on board and we are thrilled to have re-signed them."

Hunt, Drummond and Bridge all flat together, and say their friendship has played a factor in their re-signing.

"Not many people get to make a career by playing the sport they love with their best mates," Bridge said.

"Getting the opportunity to sign up to continue doing that for a couple more years was a bit of a no-brainer really."

Bridge has scored eight tries for the Crusaders this season, including hat-tricks against both the Stormers and Cheetahs.

Halfback Drummond has been with the squad for the longest, joining in 2014 just before his 20th birthday, and has signed through to 2020.