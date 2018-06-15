Crusaders kick-start dominant win over French Baabaas with stellar team try in first minute

The Crusaders laid the foundation for their big win over the French Barbarians in the space of 60 seconds after kickoff with a stellar team try giving them an early lead they never let go of.

The Crusaders, missing a few big names due to All Blacks commitments, dominated from start to finish as they produced a 42-26 win over the French Baabaas at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

Their first try of the evening came after veteran first-five Mike Delany broke the line near the left sideline to get into backfield.

The 36-year-old linked up stand-in skipper and halfback Mitchell Drummond with a floated pass back in-field and suddenly, the score was 5-0.