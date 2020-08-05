Crusaders ignoring title hopes, focussed on winning at home against Highlanders

They may have a chance to wrap up the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition this weekend but the Crusaders are just focussed on winning at home, following their loss to the Hurricanes last month.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Orangetheory Stadium is a sell out for this weekend's clash with the Highlanders.

The Crusaders' historic four-year undefeated run in Christchurch came to an end last month when they were upset by the Hurricanes but the Canterbury franchise immediately bounced back with a win against the Chiefs in Hamilton last week.

That 32-19 win has set them up with an opportunity to win the championship this Saturday when the Highlanders come to town. However halfback Bryn Hall said they're more focused on putting on a show for their fans in what will be the final home game for the Crusaders this season.

"In front of our fans, we didn't get the job done in front of our fans," Hall said.

"It's a performance we're looking to putting on for them."

Teammate and first-five Richie Mo'unga went one step further, saying the 34-32 loss was a disappointment for the city.

"If it wasn't wrapped up this weekend, we'd still have the same mindset," he said.

"Our preparation is thorough, it's genuine, it's bone-deep because the last time we played in front of our people, we let them down."

Hall added the prospect of playing in front of another sold out crowd is one that has the squad buzzing.

"We love playing in front of our fans ... hopefully we send them away happy with a win.

"That'd be the best way to end the season for them."