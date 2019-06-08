Crusaders humiliate Rebels with ruthless performance in Ryan Crotty's 150th match

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this Super Rugby clash between the Crusaders and the Rebels from AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

9:17pm: FULLTIME: Crusaders 66 Rebels 0

TRY!!! Scrum for the Crusaders as the siren goes in the background. They go off the back and find Crotty who scores on his 150th! What a finish for the Crusaders! Crotty will have the chance to convert too! And he's got it!

9:14pm: 79 mins - Crusaders 59 Rebels 0

Oh my word. A perfect kick through sees Havili side foot an effort towards the Rebels' tryline. No communication between Havili and Ennor, with the winger spilling the ball instead of grabbing his fourth try of the night. It won't matter to the final scoreline - luckily for the two!

9:12pm: 77 mins - Crusaders 59 Rebels 0

TRY!!! Another one for the Crusaders! Ryan Crotty the architecht in his 150th, he splits the Rebels' defence, before spinning the pass wide to Reece, who won't be caught that close to the line. Reece goes over for his hat-trick, the Crusaders a class above the Rebels here tonight.

Substitute Brett Cameron with his first kick of the night - and he misses away to the right.

9:10pm: 75 mins - Crusaders 54 Rebels 0

The Rebels just looking to stop the bleeding here. The Crusaders have emptied their bench, what a win this will be. Can they keep the Rebels scoreless?

9:00pm: 68 mins - Crusaders 54 Rebels 0

The Rebels have a chance for some points now, before a knock on right infront of the Crusaders' line. Nothing going their way tonight.

8:54pm: 61 mins - Crusaders 54 Rebels 0

TRY!!! Raise the bat, the Crusaders have 50. Another perfect kick from Mo'unga this time sees David Havili through. The fullback is unchallenged as he crosses over for his second of the night.

Mo'unga slots hime yet another kick.

8:50pm: 58 mins - Crusaders 47 Rebels 0

TRY!!! The Crusaders camped on the Rebels line after a smart bit of work at the lineout between Read and Makalio. Todd tries for the line, but looks like he's held up. He is. Crusaders' scrum.

Read comes off the back of the scrum and finds Mo'unga. Mo'unga finds Ennor who waltzes over for his third. Too easy.

Mo'unga with the kick, and he nails this one too.

8:45pm: 54 mins - Crusaders 40 Rebels 0

TRY!!! Oh. My. Word. Sevu Reece behave yourself. The winger gets the ball on his flank, before kicking over the top of Hodge, the bounce catches the Rebels centre off-guard, but falls right into Reece's hands. He won't do anything but score from there. His 12th of the season and possibly his best.

Mo'unga again successful with the kick.

8:41pm: 50 mins - Crusaders 33 Rebels 0

TRY!!! Crusaders lineout. Crotty hits the line, before the ball goes wide to Reece - who has too much pace out on the wing. He finds Hall back inside him, and the halfback goes in for the first try of the second half.

Mo'unga with another conversion.

8:37pm: 46 mins - Crusaders 26 Rebels 0

Rebels' scrum right on the Crusaders' five-metre line. Ruru feeds, and Naisarani runs at the line. The Rebels look to go wide, but can't hold on to the ball. The ball comes forward off the Crusaders, and the Rebels will have another scrum.

8:31pm: 41 mins - Crusaders 26 Rebels 0

Mo'unga's kick is allowed to bounce and the Rebels scramble! Eventually the Rebels clear, taking a deflection for a lineout in their favour.

The Crusaders are backtracking though after Goodhue is caught out at the back. The Rebels have the ball on the Crusaders' line. The Crusaders turn the ball over as Havili clears into touch.

8:30pm

We're back for the second half, the Rebels need something special to stop the Crusaders from running away with this one!

8:19pm: HALFTIME - Crusaders 26 Rebels 0

TRY!!! What a way to end the first half for the Crusaders! Mo'unga hits another perfect kick over the top out to the left wing, and Ennor is there to snap it up! Ennor has too much pace out wide and scores under the posts to bring the first half to a close!

Mo'unga nails the kick, and that'll be halftime.

8:12pm: 36 mins - Crusaders 19 Rebels 0

Meakes intercepts a loose pass from Goodhue, and the Rebels might have a chance for some points before halftime. Advantage Rebels as Hodge swings one wide into touch.

We'll go back for the Rebels' advantage though.

8:09pm: 33 mins - Crusaders 19 Rebels 0

TRY!!! Mo'unga kicks over the top and finds Ennor who breaks down the wing. He finds Havili who runs to the line, before the ball goes wide. Todd fires one last pass out the back to Ennor, and he finishes off the move that he started.

Mo'unga's kick curls away to the left off the posts.

8:05pm: 28 mins - Crusaders 14 Rebels 0

Rebels' scrum, Ruru feeds. They look to run off the back, Goodhue tackles Meakes, but stays down with an injured shoulder. All Blacks fans breathe a sigh of relief though, with Goodhue gets back on his feet. Crusaders' lineout.

7:59pm: 24 mins - Crusaders 14 Rebels 0

Crusaders' lineout right on the 5m line after a high shot on Ennor. Makalio throws over the back of the lineout and Toomua is there to tidy up. Maddocks clears for another Crusaders lineout.

7:55pm: 20 mins - Crusaders 14 Rebels 0

Matt Todd gives away a penalty and the Rebels opt to go for touch. They won't get the lineout though - with Hodge belting the ball dead. Crusaders' scrum.

7:53pm: 17 mins - Crusaders 14 Rebels 0

TRY!!! Mo'unga breaks down the left wing, before throwing a pass back inside him - but straight to Ruru! The Rebels with a great chance here. No they won't though as Goodhue turns the ball over. He finds Havili outside him - and he's going to race away and score!

What a bit of play from the Crusaders - they've scored from nowhere! Mo'unga with his second kick, and he's nailed it.

7:48pm: 13 mins - Crusaders 7 Rebels 0

What's happened there?! Crotty breaks clean through the Rebels' line, and finds Read inside him. Read is through for all money - but somehow drops the ball?! The Crusaders' bench are in stitches, embarrassing for the All Blacks skipper. Rebels scrum.

7:46pm: 11 mins - Crusaders 7 Rebels 0

TRY!!! The Crusaders with their first real chance to run the ball in the Rebels' half. An ambitious cutout pass from Havili finds Ennor on the wing, who stabs a kick through for Goodhue. Hodge gets there first to force a 5m scrum.

Hall feeds, and finds Mo'unga - who kicks out to the wing where Sevu Reece is unmarked! Reece has no issue and scores the opening try of the match. Recee's 11th of the season - sending him top of the leading scorers list for 2019.

Mo'unga nails the conversion. First blood to the Crusaders.

7:42pm: 7 mins - Crusaders 0 Rebels 0

Ruru feeds again, and this time the Rebels look to drive - they've won a penalty too! Do they take the points? Hodge lines up the kick from the 10m line, he has the power to score these though - but he pushes it wide to the right! Still scoreless.

7:40pm: 5 mins - Crusaders 0 Rebels 0

Rebels scrum after a forward pass from Havili. Ruru feeds and finds Meakes. Meakes tries a cutout pass out to Maddocks on the wing, but Ennor gets a hand to it. Ennor can't hang on and spills the ball for another Rebels scrum.

7:37pm: 2 mins - Crusaders 0 Rebels 0

Kieran Read field the kick, before Havili tries to step his way through the Rebels' line. Five phases in and Bryn Hall kicks downfield, Maddocks claims the ball on the right wing.

The Rebels get a chance to use the ball. Hodge gets a touch on the left wing, and kicks ahead. Havili is there to tidy up though, and ground the ball to force a dropout.

7:35pm: KICKOFF - Crusaders 0 Rebels 0

Matt Toomua kicks off and we're away in Christchurch!

7:34pm

Ryan Crotty leads the Crusaders onto the pitch, a guard of honor for the man of the moment. Kids from the New Brighton club are there to welcome Crotty out onto the pitch. The Rebels aren't far behind as they make their way from the tunnel.

Kick off not far away!

7:25pm

A big night on the cards in Christchurch! The Crusaders looking to get the win for Ryan Crotty - playing his 150th game tonight.

PRE MATCH

After a shock loss to the Chiefs in Suva last week, the Crusaders return home to Christchurch looking to end the regular season on a positive note heading into the Super Rugby finals.

The home side enter the match after a worrying run of recent results, with two wins, a loss and two draws from their last five matches.

All eyes will be on local hero Ryan Crotty, who tonight notches his 150th appearance for the Crusaders, playing his final season in New Zealand before moving to Japan.

TEAMS:

Crusaders: 15. David Havili, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Jack Goodhue, 12. Ryan Crotty, 11. Braydon Ennor, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Bryn Hall, 8. Kieran Read, 7. Matt Todd, 6. Whetu Douglas, 5. Sam Whitelock (c), 4. Scott Barrett, 3. Michael Alaalatoa, 2. Andrew Makalio, 1 Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16. Ben Funnell, 17. Tim Perry, 18. George Bower, 19. Luke Romano, 20. Jordan Taufua, 21. Ere Enari, 22. Brett Cameron, 23. Ngane Punivai.

Rebels: 15. Dane Haylett-Petty (c), 14. Jack Maddocks, 13. Reece Hodge, 12. Billy Meakes, 11. Tom English, 10. Matt Toomua, 9. Michael Ruru, 8. Isi Naisarani, 7. Richard Hardwick, 6. Angus Cottrell, 5. Adam Coleman, 4. Matt Philip, 3. Sam Talakai, 2. Jordan Uelese, 1. Tetera Faulkner.