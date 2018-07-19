Crusaders to honour super fan Doreen Searle before quarter-final clash with Sharks

The Crusaders are set to make a special tribute this weekend to one of their oldest and number one super fan Doreen Searle who died of a heart attack on Sunday night in hospital.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson gets a hug from super fan Doreen Searle during the Crusaders arrival at Christchurch Airport. Source: Getty

Crusaders chief executive Hamish Riach told Stuff that they will honour Doreen in some way before their quarter-final match against Sharks this Saturday in Christchurch.

"The Crusaders were fortunate to have a wonderful connection with Doreen, who was one of our most loyal supporters," Riach told Stuff.

"Doreen was an important part of the Crusaders family so we are deeply saddened by the news of her passing and our thoughts are with her family at this sad time. As a mark of respect, we will be honouring Doreen in the lead up to our game this weekend."

Crusaders leaders Sam Whitelock and Matt Todd visited the 96-year-old for about an hour last Friday.