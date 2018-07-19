 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rugby


Crusaders to honour super fan Doreen Searle before quarter-final clash with Sharks

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Crusaders are set to make a special tribute this weekend to one of their oldest and number one super fan Doreen Searle who died of a heart attack on Sunday night in hospital.

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 07: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson gets a hug from super fan Doreen Searle during the Crusaders arrival at Christchurch Airport on August 7, 2017 in Christchurch, New Zealand. The Crusaders beat the Lions to win the 2017 Super Rugby Final on Saturday night in Johannesburg. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson gets a hug from super fan Doreen Searle during the Crusaders arrival at Christchurch Airport.

Source: Getty

Crusaders chief executive Hamish Riach told Stuff that they will honour Doreen in some way before their quarter-final match against Sharks this Saturday in Christchurch.

"The Crusaders were fortunate to have a wonderful connection with Doreen, who was one of our most loyal supporters," Riach told Stuff.

"Doreen was an important part of the Crusaders family so we are deeply saddened by the news of her passing and our thoughts are with her family at this sad time. As a mark of respect, we will be honouring Doreen in the lead up to our game this weekend."

Crusaders leaders Sam Whitelock and Matt Todd visited the 96-year-old for about an hour last Friday.

Doreen Searle is a Canterbury rugby fanatic and even got a written message from Dan Carter on her 95th birthday last week.

The Crusaders team have stayed in regular contact Doreen with former player and coach Todd Blackadder gifting her a birthday card on her 80th, while Whitelock delivered a 89th birthday cake for the super fan with Doreen also receiving a signed book of Dan Carter's autobiography on her 95th birthday.

Related

Crusaders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:43
1
The royal met former players who have suffered life-changing injuries and are now being supported by the RFU.

Watch: Laughter as Prince Harry fools around with bow and arrow on visit to injured rugby players at Twickenham

2
CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 07: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson gets a hug from super fan Doreen Searle during the Crusaders arrival at Christchurch Airport on August 7, 2017 in Christchurch, New Zealand. The Crusaders beat the Lions to win the 2017 Super Rugby Final on Saturday night in Johannesburg. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Crusaders to honour super fan Doreen Searle before quarter-final clash with Sharks

00:21
3
Alexis Bosson jumped over the chasing group with a ramp during the tenth stage of the race.

Watch: Crazy mountain biker soars over pack of Tour de France cyclists with insane jump

00:29
4
Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller let Joshua know what he thought about his upcoming fight.

Watch: Heavyweight contender crashes Anthony Joshua's promotion, gets into heated stare-down after trading insults

5
DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 13: Sam Warburton of the Lions charges towards Siate Tokolahi #3 and Luke Whitelock #8 of the Highlanders during the 2017 British & Irish Lions tour match between the Highlanders and the British & Irish Lions at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on June 13, 2017 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former Wales and Lions skipper Sam Warburton retires due to health reasons

Demetrius Pairama

Mangere homicide: Second person charged over death of 17-year-old Demetrius Pairama

The teenager’s body was located by police at a vacant property on the evening of Sunday July 8.

Labour MP Kelvin Davis says he received a call saying a man had died after an alleged scuffle.

New Zealand man sexually abused as a boy in Australian state care denied compensation

John has been denied up to $150,000 in compensation because he is not a resident of Australia.

00:19
The fire at the scrap yard has caused a street to be closed and nearby businesses to be evacuated in Lower Hutt.

Person taken to hospital after fire at scrap metal yard in Lower Hutt

Fire fighters atop aerial ladders have been battling the Petone blaze.

00:33
Over 60 firefighters are battling the Petone blaze which started in a machine cutting fridges.

Watch: Smoke billows from major scrap metal yard blaze in Lower Hutt, significant delays expected

Parkside Road in Petone has been closed with the blaze also causing nearby businesses to be evacuated as a precaution.

Flag in the city

Young Labour, Young Greens launch petition to ban gay conversion therapy

The two youth wings say the practice is unethical and inhumane.