Crusaders hold off late Reds fightback for close win in Christchurch

Wayward goalkicking has cost the Queensland Reds dearly in a 24-20 loss to the Crusaders after threatening to halt one of the great Super Rugby streaks.

Accuracy off the tee proved the difference in Christchurch on Friday, with the understrength visitors enjoying the better of play and out-scoring the Crusaders four tries to three.

Richie Mo'unga slotted all of his four shots at goal for the winners while Reds goalkickers Jock Campbell, Scott Malolua and Bryce Hegarty combined to miss all four kickable conversions.

It left the Crusaders able to cling on and extend their competition-record home unbeaten run to 34 successive games.

Led by storming performances from forwards Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Harry Wilson and Taniela Tupou, the Reds had the better of the physical exchanges and looked well capable of lodging a first win in Christchurch since 1999.

Scott Barrett of the Crusaders is tackled during the round six Super Rugby match between the Crusaders and the Reds. Source: Getty

Making their performance all the more remarkable was the absence of experienced trio James O'Connor, Tate McDermott and Izack Rodda, forcing Brad Thorn to field a very inexperienced side.

They more than matched the three-time defending champions in the first half, turning at 10-10 - boosted by tries to Chris Feauai-Sautia and Wilson - and with the hosts reduced to 14 men after Tom Sanders was shown a yellow card.

Joe Moody scored the Crusaders' lone first-half try but teammates George Bridge and Leicester Fainga'anuku seemed to make the outcome safe with quickfire tries after the break.

However, Tupou burrowed over before winger Henry Speight finished off a contender for team try of the year, completing a sweeping team move set up by a Wilson bust.

A fifth loss from six games leaves the Reds with a mission to make the finals while the Crusaders made it four wins from five.



Below are 1 NEWS' live updates of the match

Fulltime score : Crusaders 24 - Reds 20

80 mins: The Reds tried to make something of their possession in the final minutes of the game but the Crusaders defensive line rushed up and applied too much pressure causing Reds to go backwards. Play ends with Sevu Reece stripping the ball off Jock Campbell touching down over the white line but the referee went upstairs and revealed a knock on from Reece.

79 mins: The Reds get posession in the final minute of the game after a Crusaders knock on. Crunch time now as the Reds look to snatch the game from the jaws of defeat.

71 mins: The Reds get themselves back into the game with a try from Henry Speight. A real team effort with Henry Wilson making a great carry. Once again the conversion is missed. Not one kick at goal has been made tonight for the Reds. The score line could have been quite different if those chances were taken.

53 mins: Another try to the Crusaders! It was the break from Jack Goodhue at the halfway line that set it all up. Goodhue, running with the ball in two hands, drew in two defenders whilst selling a dummy pass to beat them. The subsequent action saw Leicester Faingaanuku score shortly after. Richie Mo'unga has had an immaculate night with the boot, nailing another conversion, this time from out wide.

46 mins: The Reds retort straight away with a try of their own! Taniela Tupou AKA Tongan Thor, scores off a pick and go, going straight over the ruck to claim a try. Halfback Scott Malolua seems to have undertaken kicking duties but follows the same trend as Jock Campbell and misses the conversion that would have tied the game up again.

43 mins: Try! George Bridge somehow works his way over the line! He was well and truly covered, beating the first two defenders and muscling his way over with another defender hanging on. Mo'unga once again claims the extra points from the conversion.

40 mins: Its all tied up as the players head into the tunnel. The Reds nearly scored just before the half but couldnt hang onto the ball.

39 mins: Crusaders will now have to play the first ten minutes of the second half with 14 men. Tom Sander's got nabbed with a yellow card after the Crusaders recieved one-too many penalty's in their own half of the field.

38 mins: The Reds are looking dangerous as they have spent the last 5 minutes in the Crusaders 22 meter line. They are are agonisingly close to stealing the lead before half time.

32 mins: Dallas McLeod makes an astonishing break through the Reds defence after the Crusaders found themselves in trouble with a scrum within 5 meters of their own line.

25 mins: An on-field decision of no try has been overturned to give the Reds their second try! The TMO needed evidence to award it but the video replay clearly shows a grounding from 20 year-old number 8, Harry Wilson. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto can be credited with an assist after a brilliant carry getting his team prime field position. Conversion attempt to gain the lead is missed by Campbell.

19 mins: Richie Mo'unga takes a straight forward shot at goal and extends the lead by another three points.

15 mins: Chris Feauai-Sautia scores for the Reds! Puts the ball down in the right hand corner of the in-goal zone. The Reds wasted no time after the Crusaders try to get themselves up the other end of the field and capitalise! Conversion is missed by Reds fullback Jock Campbell.

10 mins: Try Crusaders! Joe Moody pushes his way over the line directly under the sticks. Great work from the prop, beating Liam Wright 1 on 1 with low body position and brute strength. No one stopping him! Richie Mo'unga makes an easy conversion.

O mins: Richie Mo'unga gets the game underway as the Reds recieve the opening kick. The Crusaders end up with the ball though after its fumbled by the Reds.

Pre-match:

Captain Scott Barrett returns for the Crusaders after he missed the win over the Highlanders a fortnight ago, while halfback Ereatara Enari gets his first start of the season.

Brayden Ennor and David Havili are being "rested", with second-five Dallas McLeod making his Super Rugby debut.

The Brad Thorn-coached Reds have just won once this season, losing last time out at home to the Sharks.

Crusaders: 1-Joe Moody, 2-Codie Taylor, 3-Oli Jager, 4-Scott Barrett, 5-Mitch Dunshea, 6-Cullen Grace, 7-Tom Christie, 8-Tom Sanders, 9-Ereatara Enari, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 11-Leicester Faingaanuku, 12-Dallas McLeod, 13-Jack Goodhue , 14-Sevu Reece, 15-George Bridge

Reserves: 16-Brodie McAlister, 17-George Bower, 18-Oliver Jager, 19-Luke Romano, 20-Sione Havili, 21-Mitch Drummond, 22-Brett Cameron, 23-Manasa Mataele

Reds: 15 Jock Campbell, 14 Chris Feauai-Sautia, 13 Hunter Paisami, 12 Hamish Stewart, 11 Henry Speight, 10 Isaac Lucas, 9 Scott Malolua, 8 Harry Wilson, 7 Liam Wright (c), 6 Angus Scott-Young, 5 Harry Hockings, 4 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Alex Mafi, 1 JP Smith