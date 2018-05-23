 

Crusaders' headaches continue to grow as Sam Whitelock, Ryan Crotty both ruled out for Hurricanes encounter

The testing week for Crusaders coach Scott Robertson continues with confirmation he’s losing captain Sam Whitelock and his vice Ryan Crotty with concussion for their blockbuster against the Hurricanes.

Coach Scott Robertson is without his captains and three All Blacks props for the top-of-the-table clash.
The leading duo have been sidelined with concussion for the game on Friday, however Roberton’s major concern lies in the front row after losing another prop.

Tim Perry joined Owen Franks and Joe Moody in the unavailable column after injuring himself at the All Blacks’ training camp earlier this week.

However, Robertson isn’t blaming the camp for the situation the team is now in.

"You have just got to trust them [the All Blacks], like they trust us," Robertson said.

"Obviously the All Blacks are the priority in New Zealand rugby, and the players play to be test All Blacks. If he did it for us, or at the All Blacks camp, it is no different."

Then there’s also Israel Dagg who still isn’t fit enough for Super Rugby action due to ongoing knee issues.

The outside back is instead turning out for his University club this weekend.

And another winger, out-of-form Manasa Mataele, will also miss the match with his own hamstring problem.

The one player Robertson does have back is Luke Romano, with his ankle sprain now fully recovered.

"When he first did his ankle, I thought he had broken it and could be out for the year," Robertson said. "And all of a sudden he is back four or five weeks later. It is remarkable, his recovery.

"His experience, that is what we need off the bench. It's good to get a little bit of good news."

Crusaders: David Havili, Seta Tamanivalu, Jack Goodhue, Tim Bateman, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Jordan Taufua, Matt Todd (captain), Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Quinten Strange, Scott Barrett, Mike Alaalatoa, Codie Taylor, Wyatt Crockett.

Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Chris King, Donald Brighouse, Luke Romano, Pete Samu, Mitchell Drummond, Mitchell Hunt, Braydon Ennor.                

Crusaders

