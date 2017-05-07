Crusaders go 10 from 10 with annihilation of sorry Bulls

Being stripped of two of the world's premier players was not enough to stop the Crusaders flattening the Bulls in record-breaking style.

The Super Rugby leaders made it 10 wins from 10 with a 62-24 triumph in Pretoria, crossing five times in each half, including a double to centre Jack Goodhue.

Having raised 50 points in 53 minutes, errors finally infiltrated the Crusaders' game and the Bulls scored some consolation tries over the closing stages.

It was the most points the Bulls have conceded at their Loftus Versfeld stronghold in 130 matches, and was also the highest tally the Crusaders have scored in any away match.

Victory was built on a dominant display from a visiting pack missing captain and lock Sam Whitelock (suspension) and All Blacks skipper Kieran Read (broken thumb).

Their teammates stepped up, mixing attacking kicks with slick offloads in an innovative attacking display.

The floodgates opened in the fourth minute when Read's replacement, Pete Samu, crossed.

It began a first half which featured very few Crusaders mistakes, opening the door for tries to Tim Bateman, Scott Barrett, Goodhue and David Havili.

Fullback Havili could have had a hat-trick but was twice denied tries for forward passes earlier in the play.

First five-eighth Richie Mo'unga, who landed five conversions, bagged a try soon after the break before Goodhue scored his second.

The other Crusaders tries went to Andrew Makalio, Mitch Hunt and Seta Tamanivalu while the Bulls crossed through Jesse Kriel, Jamba Ulengo and Jan Serfontein.

The win ended a five-match losing streak in Bulls territory for the Crusaders, who are averaging more than 50 points a game from their last six outings.