Rugby


Crusaders fully supporting Pete Samu's bid to play for Wallabies - 'rugby players play rugby'

Coach Scott Robertson said he spoke with Samu about the decision and helped him through it.
00:15
Yoji Yabe left Christ's College stunned by his finish in today's match in Christchurch.

Watch: Christchurch Boys 1st XV winger scores try set up by teammate's barnstorming run

01:45
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

High Performance Sport NZ announces formal investigation into allegations against former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden

02:05
Rugby NZ offer 'proposition' to Rugby Australia to allow Pete Samu to play for Wallabies

02:48
More than 20 staff have left Cycling NZ since the Rio Olympics with many saying it’s due to the toxic environment in the team.

Exclusive: Kiwi cyclists accuse NZ coach Anthony Peden, who has stepped down, of inappropriate behaviour and bullying

Former England coach Sir Clive Woodward and former Manu Samoa player Eliota Fuimaono-Sapolu.

'It should be scrapped': Sir Clive Woodward moans about Babas' game after England's 60 point hiding, ex-Manu Samoa star labels him a cry baby

00:54
The town is located in Waikato, about an hour east of Hamilton.

Police say ‘nothing to indicate anyone has been shot’ after armed call out in Putaruru

Multiple calls about a shooting at a local marae were received this afternoon.

Mount Ngauruhoe and the Rangipo Desert, Tongariro National Park, New Zealand

What does the winter weather have in store for you? There's good and bad news in NIWA's latest outlook

Find out all the information for your region in NIWA's May to July outlook.

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Police chases: Teens can't think like adults - psychologist

When police start chasing with their lights and sirens going, a young person's brain goes into flight-or-fight mode, psychologist Dougal Sutherland says.

01:10
Seventeen people were injured, two seriously, in the crash on SH94 today.

Watch: Aerial footage shows tourist bus lying flipped on side of road after serious crash on black ice near Te Anau

00:27
The Chinese victim suffered second degree burns in the attack and could take another two years to recover.

Man who poured boiling water over Hastings co-worker's head for taking a slice of sausage deported

The incident, that was caught on camera, took place in the lunch room of a Turners and Growers pack house in Whakatu, near Hastings, in July 2015.


 
