Crusaders fully supporting Pete Samu's bid to play for Wallabies - 'He's good enough to'

Pete Samu is an Australian, wants to play for the Wallabies and is good enough to.

Coach Scott Robertson said he spoke with Samu about the decision and helped him through it.
That's the straightforward view of Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, who will fully back his loose forward if he is granted clearance to represent the Wallabies against Ireland.

Samu's fate is in the hands of Rugby Australia officials, who are mulling a proposal from Rugby NZ regarding the possibility for the 26-year-old to gain a temporary release for next month's three-Test series.

He remains on the Crusaders' books until the current season finishes in August.

Robertson said Samu would go with his blessing if cleared to wear green and gold.

"He's going to be a Wallaby at some stage isn't he? If that's in June good on him," Robertson told journalists on Thursday.

"He's an Australian who wants to play for Australia. He's good enough to be a Wallaby."

Robertson says Samu's alignment with Australia won't impact on his selection chances at the Crusaders, who lead the competition and chasing hard a second successive title.

"If he plays well enough he'll play. It's not an issue at all - I think it's just professional sport."

