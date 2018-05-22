Crusaders' front row woes worsen as Tim Perry picks up injury at All Blacks camp

The Crusaders' prop supplies are well and truly depleted heading into Friday's top-of-the-table clash with the Hurricanes with All Blacks front rower Tim Perry the latest to become unavailable for the fixture.

Tim Perry at the All Blacks' training camp. Source: Photosport

Perry has picked up a hamstring injury at the All Blacks camp this week, meaning the Crusaders are now likely missing a third prop this week, with Owen Franks and Joe Moody also sidelined due to suspensions.

All Blacks doctor Tony Page reported Perry suffered a hamstring strain to his left leg during a low-intensity team drill.

Perry is heading back to the Crusaders for further assessment by the Super Rugby team's medical staff throughout the week before a final call is made.