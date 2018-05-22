Crusaders' front row woes worsen as Tim Perry picks up injury at All Blacks camp

Source:
The Crusaders' prop supplies are well and truly depleted heading into Friday's top-of-the-table clash with the Hurricanes with All Blacks front rower Tim Perry the latest to become unavailable for the fixture.
Tim Perry at the All Blacks' training camp.
Perry has picked up a hamstring injury at the All Blacks camp this week, meaning the Crusaders are now likely missing a third prop this week, with Owen Franks and Joe Moody also sidelined due to suspensions.
All Blacks doctor Tony Page reported Perry suffered a hamstring strain to his left leg during a low-intensity team drill.
Perry is heading back to the Crusaders for further assessment by the Super Rugby team's medical staff throughout the week before a final call is made.
It adds to an already growing headache for coach Scott Robertson, who is also dealing with head issues for Sam Whitelock and Ryan Crotty as well as a hamstring problem with winger Manasa Mataele.
