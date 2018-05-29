 

Crusaders forward Peter Samu set to join Brumbies in 2019

Australian-born Crusaders flanker Peter Samu will join the Brumbies for the 2019 Super Rugby season and is tipped to be named in the Wallabies' squad tomorrow.

Crusaders forward Peter Samu.

Renowned for his hard running and tough tackling, the 26 -year-old qualifies for Australia by virtue of being born in Melbourne and has been widely nominated for the June three-Test series against Six Nations champions Ireland.

The backrower had two stints in Sydney club rugby with Randwick and has earned almost 30 Super Rugby caps for the Crusaders since making his debut in 2016.

Peter Samu in a scrum during the warm up for the Highlands V Crusaders, Super Rugby Preseason match in Waimumu, Gore, Southland, New Zealand. 15 February 2018. Copyright Image: Clare Toia-Bailey/www.photosport.nz

