Crusaders forward Peter Samu set to join Brumbies in 2019

Australian-born Crusaders flanker Peter Samu will join the Brumbies for the 2019 Super Rugby season and is tipped to be named in the Wallabies' squad tomorrow.

Crusaders forward Peter Samu. Source: Photosport

Renowned for his hard running and tough tackling, the 26 -year-old qualifies for Australia by virtue of being born in Melbourne and has been widely nominated for the June three-Test series against Six Nations champions Ireland.