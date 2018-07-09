 

Crusaders' forward pack gets All Blacks injection for quarter-final against Sharks

The Crusaders have made five changes to the squad that decimated the Blues in Christchurch last week for their playoff game against the Sharks, recalling their All Blacks to the starting line-up at the expense of a departing one.

Crusaders lock Scott Barrett celebrates his try with teammate Kieran Read.

Crusaders lock Scott Barrett celebrates his try with teammate Kieran Read.

Source: Photosport

Coach Scott Robertson has made three changes in the forwards and two to the backline for Saturday's contest at AMI Stadium with front-rowers Codie Taylor and Owen Franks back at hooker and tighthead respectively.

As a result, Andrew Makalio and Michael Alaalatoa have shifted to the reserves.

The duo are joined by Scott Barrett which has seen Quinten Strange left out of the squad while Luke Romano continues to provide cover from the bench.

In the backs, Bryn Hall has been swapped in for Mitchell Drummond at halfback while David Havili replaces Israel Dagg at No.15 - Dagg has dropped out of the game day 23 altogether.

Earlier injury concerns to Kieran Read have been nullified after the All Blacks captain managed to recover from a wrist injury he sustained against the Blues to be available again this week.

Crusaders: 1. Tim Perry, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Owen Franks, 4. Scott Barrett, 5. Sam Whitelock (C), 6. Jordan Taufua, 7. Matt Todd (VC), 8. Kieran Read, 9. Bryn Hall, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 11. George Bridge, 12. Ryan Crotty (VC), 13. Jack Goodhue, 14. Seta Tamanivalu, 15. David Havili

Reserves: 16. Andrew Makalio ,17. Wyatt Crockett, 18. Michael Alaalatoa, 19. Luke Romano, 20. Pete Samu, 21. Mitchell Drummond, 22. Mitchell Hunt, 23. Manasa Mataele

Crusaders

