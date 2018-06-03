Crusaders flanker Peter Samu to join Wallabies after agreement is reached

Crusaders flanker Peter Samu has been cleared to play for the Wallabies after Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby reached an agreement.

Samu will join the Australian squad assembling in Brisbane on Sunday ahead of the three-Test series against Ireland starting in Brisbane on Saturday.

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle said Melbourne-born Samu had been released for a potential Test debut after what she described as "robust but fair" discussions with New Zealand Rugby.

Samu became eligible for the Wallabies after signing a deal to return home and play for the Brumbies in Super Rugby next season.