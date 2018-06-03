Crusaders flanker Peter Samu to join Wallabies after agreement is reached

Source:AAP
Crusaders flanker Peter Samu has been cleared to play for the Wallabies after Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby reached an agreement.
Peter Samu.
Source: Photosport
Samu will join the Australian squad assembling in Brisbane on Sunday ahead of the three-Test series against Ireland starting in Brisbane on Saturday.
Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle said Melbourne-born Samu had been released for a potential Test debut after what she described as "robust but fair" discussions with New Zealand Rugby.
Samu became eligible for the Wallabies after signing a deal to return home and play for the Brumbies in Super Rugby next season.
Castle did not reveal whether RA had paid to get the 26-year-old freed after NZR reportedly sought compensation for his New Zealand provincial side Tasman, who he was also contracted to.
