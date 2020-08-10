Crusaders fans will have to wait for Scott Robertson's customary break dancing celebration

Crusaders fans will have to wait to see coach Scott Robertson’s customary break dancing title celebration, with Razor saying it wasn’t the right time after the title-clinching win over the Highlanders yesterday.

Scott Robertson and Richie Mo'unga. Crusaders vs. Highlanders. Super Rugby Aotearoa. Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, Sunday 9 August 2020. Source: Photosport

Robertson was mindful of facing the Blues on Sunday, while he was also a little deflated by the nasty head injury prop Oliver Jager suffered.

“It doesn’t feel appropriate tonight, we’ll find another time to dance,” Robertson told the crowd in a post-match interview.

“It’s a celebration with curfews tonight.”

Maybe he’ll treat Blues fans to some of his moves if the Crusaders can win at Eden Park next week.