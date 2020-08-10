TODAY |

Crusaders fans will have to wait for Scott Robertson's customary break dancing celebration

Source:  1 NEWS

Crusaders fans will have to wait to see coach Scott Robertson’s customary break dancing title celebration, with Razor saying it wasn’t the right time after the title-clinching win over the Highlanders yesterday.

Scott Robertson and Richie Mo'unga. Crusaders vs. Highlanders. Super Rugby Aotearoa. Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, Sunday 9 August 2020. Source: Photosport

Robertson was mindful of facing the Blues on Sunday, while he was also a little deflated by the nasty head injury prop Oliver Jager suffered.

“It doesn’t feel appropriate tonight, we’ll find another time to dance,” Robertson told the crowd in a post-match interview.

“It’s a celebration with curfews tonight.”

Maybe he’ll treat Blues fans to some of his moves if the Crusaders can win at Eden Park next week.


