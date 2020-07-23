Crusaders to face Laumape-inspired Hurricanes without injured midfield stalwart

The Crusaders will be without one of their midfield stalwarts when they face the Ngani Laumape-inspired Hurricanes, with Braydon Ennor ruled out of Saturday’s clash because of a foot injury.

Fetuli Paea will line up the midfield alongside Jack Goodhue. Source: Photosport

Ennor’s foot injury has forced coach Scott Robertson into shuffling his backline.

Fetuli Paea will start at centre with breakout star Will Jordan at fullback in the absence of vice-captain David Havili, who was ruled out for the season earlier this week with a fractured thumb.

“He got a foot injury against the Blues and it’s probably taken him a week longer than we thought to recover so hopefully he’s only out for a couple of weeks,” Robertson said.

“Fetuli is a pretty good man and player and he’s taken his opportunities when he’s been given them.”

The Hurricanes, who were the last team to beat the Crusaders at home just over four years ago, come into Saturday’s match in Christchurch on the back of a three-game winning streak.

The Crusaders are unbeaten in 36 matches at home over that four-year period.

1. Joe Moody, 2. Codie Taylor (c), 3. Michael Alaalatoa, 4. Sam Whitelock, 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 6. Tom Sanders, 7. Tom Christie, 8. Whetukamokamo Douglas (vc), 9. Bryn Hall, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 11. George Bridge, 12. Jack Goodhue (vc), 13. Fetuli Paea, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Will Jordan