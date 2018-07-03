Crusaders to face Highlanders at 'Wyatt Crockett Stadium' in honour of prop's 200th match

Source:
In honour of veteran prop Wyatt Crockett notching up his 200th game for the Crusaders when he takes the field against the Highlanders in Christchurch on Friday, AMI Stadium will undergo a slight makeover, in the front rower's image.
To commemorate the occasion that'll see him become the first player to reach a double-century of appearances, AMI Stadium will be temporarily dubbed 'Wyatt Crockett Stadium' for the match.
Already the most capped Super Rugby player of all-time, Crockett's been a stalwart in the Crusaders side since 2006, as well as earning 71 caps for the All Blacks.
