Crusaders to face Highlanders at 'Wyatt Crockett Stadium' in honour of prop's 200th match

In honour of veteran prop Wyatt Crockett notching up his 200th game for the Crusaders when he takes the field against the Highlanders in Christchurch on Friday, AMI Stadium will undergo a slight makeover, in the front rower's image.

To commemorate the occasion that'll see him become the first player to reach a double-century of appearances, AMI Stadium will be temporarily dubbed 'Wyatt Crockett Stadium' for the match.