Crusaders enforcer Jordan Taufua ruled out of Hurricanes clash after injury in All Blacks camp

Crusaders enforcer Jordan Taufua has been ruled out of tonight's Super Rugby clash in Christchurch against the Hurricanes after suffering a leg injury during the All Blacks' training at the start of the week.

Jordan Taufua against the Blues Source: Photosport

Taufua, 26, hurt his calf while training with the All Blacks in Auckland.

He joins teammate Tim Perry in the casualty ward who also injured his hamstring while training with the All Blacks.

Pete Samu has been named to replace Taufua at No. 8 with Ethan Blackadder named on the bench.