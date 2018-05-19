 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Crusaders enforcer Jordan Taufua ruled out of Hurricanes clash after injury in All Blacks camp

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Crusaders enforcer Jordan Taufua has been ruled out of tonight's Super Rugby clash in Christchurch against the Hurricanes after suffering a leg injury during the All Blacks' training at the start of the week.

Jordan Taufua against the Blues

Jordan Taufua against the Blues

Source: Photosport

Taufua, 26, hurt his calf while training with the All Blacks in Auckland.

He joins teammate Tim Perry in the casualty ward who also injured his hamstring while training with the All Blacks.

Pete Samu has been named to replace Taufua at No. 8 with Ethan Blackadder named on the bench.

"His calf tightened up at the All Blacks camp, so it's a shame for him because he was pretty pumped to play," Crusaders coach Scott Robertson told Team Talk last night.

Related

Crusaders

Hurricanes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Jordan Taufua against the Blues

Crusaders enforcer Jordan Taufua ruled out of Hurricanes clash after injury in All Blacks camp

00:15
2
Jamayne Isaako scored the opening try in Brisbane's 18-10 NRL win over Parramatta.

Watch: Christchurch-born Broncos' sizzling sidestep propels Brisbane over the Eels in Thursday night NRL footy

00:38
3
The Rocky actor, Lewis and Deontay Wilder were on hand as Donald Trump pardoned the first black heavyweight champion.

Boxing's first black heavyweight world champion pardoned by President Trump over racially-charged conviction

02:05
4
The Reds skipper has been banned for two months by Rugby Australia for the failed test.

Suspended James Slipper uncertain on Reds future after positive cocaine test

5
Israel Folau. Waratahs v Highlanders. 2018 Super Rugby round 14. Allianz Stadium, Sydney Saturday 19 May 2018. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz

Israel Folau-led Waratahs head to Hamilton brimming with confidence for clash with Chiefs

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

Most read: What Harry and Meghan were laughing about in THAT photo

Photographer explains pair's classic unscripted conversation that created this unforgettable image.

Rain pouring down on most of the North Island.

'It is time to stoke the fire' - Wild weather on the cards for much of the country this weekend

The cold blast will continue into the weekend, bringing more snow, rain and cold nights.

00:29
It's alleged investigators approached actress Rose McGowan and recorded the conversation.

Harvey Weinstein, accused of sexual assault, facing arrest in New York

Movie stars and employees of his company have described a decadeslong history by Weinstein of sexually abusing and assaulting them and then paying or coercing them to stay silent.

01:53
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter parts of the North Island today

The worst of the storms are expecting to come in from the west.

00:45
General Fiyah - real name Lotima Pome'e - handed over the mic to cousin Lopeti Pome'e.

'Wassup people!' General Fiyah's young cousin Lopeti has a say during the Vodafone Pacific Music Awards

General Fiyah - real name Lotima Pome'e - won two awards at the awards last night, including Best Song for 'Here To Stay', and the People's Choice Award.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 