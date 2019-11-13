TODAY |

Crusaders to donate $1000 for every try scored against Waratahs to bushfire victims

Source:  1 NEWS

The Crusaders are doing their bit to help those affected by the Australian bushfire crisis, pledging $1000 for every try they score in Saturday's Super Rugby opener against the Waratahs in Nelson for bushfire relief.

With thousands affected by the devastating fires over the past months, with New South Wales and Victoria ravaged by relentless heat, the Crusaders will aim to help as they start their title defence at Trafalgar Park.

"We're really looking forward to getting to Nelson and starting our 2020 campaign," captain Scott Barrett said.

"And this is a fantastic initiative which will see the two sides come together to support emergency relief across the Tasman.

"I’m sure rugby fans will be hoping for a high-scoring game and we’re happy to help raise important funds for Rural Aid."

Barrett will also donate his playing jersey to fund raising efforts, the shirt to be signed by the Crusaders side before being auctioned.

