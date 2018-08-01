 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Crusaders continue to reap benefits of wooden spoon in inaugural season

AAP
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders

It's the Super Rugby dynasty borne out of the most humbling of beginnings.

Claiming the competition's inaugural wooden spoon in 1996 has proven to be a catalyst for the Crusaders to forge one of sport's most imposing records.

The Christchurch-based franchise are hot favourites to beat the Lions in the 2018 final on Saturday and clinch a ninth crown - six more than any other team.

It's their 13th final appearance in a decider, coming off an 18th visit to the play-offs.

That peerless record requires a level of consistency others are seemingly incapable of emulating, despite access to player and financial resources which in many cases supercede the Crusaders.

Former All Blacks and Crusaders captain Reuben Thorne witnessed the foundation for greatness being laid in his Super Rugby debut season in 1997.

The shock outcome from a year earlier set in motion key changes at the top and a new-age attitude to rugby.

Wayne Smith succeeded coach Vance Stewart and formed an alliance with the Canterbury provincial coaches at the time, Robbie Deans and Steve Hansen.

"There was lots and lots of learning going on but it was Wayne Smith who started the whole idea of putting emphasis on team values, rather than running and passing," Thorne told AAP.

"Robbie and Steve took it and grew it but I think Smithy was the guy who really sowed the seeds."

A more unified Crusaders finished sixth in 1997 and, crucially, a Canterbury side featuring most of the same players were subsequently crowned provincial champions, ending a 14-season drought.

Thorne says "a huge amount of belief" was taken into 1998 when the power balance of Super Rugby swung.

The two-time champion Blues were stunned in the final at Eden Park, the first of seven Crusaders triumphs in the space of 11 years - with much of that success coming under Deans.

Smith, who went on to coach the All Blacks, was able to illuminate the Crusaders methodology in a television documentary this year celebrating his career.

"We had a group of players who, unbeknown to us at that time, were going to be special," he said.

"For me, it was almost like a cult, we became obsessed with being successful."

Genuine greats such as Richie McCaw and Dan Carter emerged but Thorne is convinced the Crusaders' success was built on a team ethos.

He's not surprised a clutch of players from early Crusaders champion sides are now forging top coaching careers.

"There's a correlation, no doubt," he said.

"The way we were coached, taught us to think about the game and the reason why we do things."

Thorne says another asset for the Crusaders is a close synergy with base union Canterbury, who dominate domestic rugby.

The provincial side is a proving ground for players, coaches and management alike.

"It seems like there's a much more cohesive relationship here than a lot of the other franchises. The base is built on Canterbury," Thorne said.

"If you look at Auckland and the Blues. From what we hear, that sometimes doesn't work very well.

"So quality people are attracted here and the momentum just keeps going with it.

"There's something about it that just works."

Matt Todd of the Crusaders and Codie Taylor of the Crusaders charge forward. Crusaders v Hurricanes, Super Rugby semi-final, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 28 July 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz
Reuben Thorne says the team ethos has been the key to the Crusaders' historic success. Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Aussie golfer Jarrod Lyle stops treatment in ongoing battle with cancer - 'His body cannot take anymore'
2

Dane Coles included in All Blacks training squad despite not playing for nine months
3

Black Ferns star Portia Woodman outranks her All Black counterparts on most influential in rugby list
4

Watch: Dillian Whyte sports Samoan necklace after beating Joseph Parker – 'Their way of honouring me for beating their champion'
5

'He needs to go' - Joseph Parker should split with Kevin Barry, says Samoan Prime Minister
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
Portia Woodman. Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens Final, NZ v France. AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA. Saturday 21 July 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Black Ferns star Portia Woodman outranks her All Black counterparts on most influential in rugby list
Israel Folau. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 22 October 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Wallabies first-five backs Israel Folau as a midfield option for upcoming Bledisloe Cup
02:05
The Reds skipper has been banned for two months by Rugby Australia for the failed test.

Suspended Aussie James Slipper making comeback in trial against Wallabies after two-month cocaine ban
Harold Vorster on attack. NSW Waratahs v Lions, Super Rugby, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 20th April 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Entire Lions squad passed fit for Super Rugby final against Crusaders

Dane Coles included in All Blacks training squad despite not playing for nine months

AAP
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

Hooker Dane Coles will attend an All Blacks training camp but is no guarantee to face Australia in the first two Tests of the Rugby Championship.

Coach Steve Hansen included world class hooker Coles in a 29-man group to train for two days in Christchurch.

The camp won't feature any players from the Crusaders, who are hosting the Lions in the Super Rugby final in the same city on Saturday.

Coles' inclusion comes nearly nine months after rupturing knee ligaments during a Test against France in Paris.

He hasn't played since with an unsuccessful operation having pushed his return date back from June.

The 31-year-old has regained strength and flexibility in his knee and has been running without concern.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

However, Bledisloe Cup Tests in Sydney (August 18) and Auckland (August 25) this month may be regarded as too soon for a comeback with Hansen likely to want the front-rower to prove his readiness over an extended period.

Three hookers will probably be named in the Rugby Championship squad unveiling on Monday.

There were no surprises in Hansen's camp group with all the players who were available from the June series win over France included.

The only uncapped players are halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi and No.8 Akira Ioane.

All Blacks training camp: Backs: Jordie Barrett, Ben Smith, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Ngani Laumape, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi. Forwards: Luke Whitelock, Akira Ioane, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Shannon Frizell, Vaea Fifita, Jackson Hemopo, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Dane Coles, Liam Coltman, Nathan Harris.

Dane Coles grimaces after suffering a knee injury in the All Blacks' 38-18 win over France.
Dane Coles grimaces after suffering a knee injury against France last year. Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

Live Stream: Simon Bridges to question Winston Peters on NZ First leader's last day as Acting PM

'The most seriously injured is the pilot' - Mexican airliner, with 101 aboard, crashed after taking off in storm, 37 hurt

'I wouldn't give them the money' - Professor praises Gloriavale's 'inventive' application for taxpayer money, but says they do well enough already

'We're doing that still' - building minister denies 'micro-credentials' a skills training short-cut

Could the Māori kete be part of the solution to our plastic pollution problem?

Lions coach says Crusaders 'get away with things' as he asks for 'fair deal' in Super Rugby final

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders

Lions coach Swys De Bruin says the Crusaders “get away with things” as he pleaded with officials to give his team a “fair deal” in the Super Rugby final this weekend.

De Bruin said he planned to raise the issue of the amount of leeway the Crusaders have given at the offside line with referee Angus Gardner.

"Because going through their clips - and you guys know me, I speak from the heart - there is a lot of things they get away with, more than other teams get away with,” de Bruin told supersport.com.

“Like the offside line, like the hit on the left hand-side on the loosehead, stuff like that. So I will have that talk like that to them. We need a fair deal, all we ask is a fair deal and I hope we will get it." 

The Lions coach said there were examples during the Crusaders’ semi-final win over the Hurricanes last weekend.

"We are not looking at that as a team, we are looking at the positives. But it is things that I have to address and make sure," de Bruin said.

"There is a reason why there are 10 metres at a scrum, I looked at TJ Perenara when he touched that ball they are already five metres away, it can't be. They have to be 10 until the ball is out. Those are the little things that we will address." 

De Bruin admitted he was surprised that Gardner had been appointed before the finalists had been decided but said he was more concerned with the assistant referees, Glen Jackson and Nic Berry and their officiating of the offside lines. 

Lions' head coach Swys de Bruin oversees warm up ahead of the Highlanders v Lions, Super Rugby Week 13, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz
Lions coach Swys de Bruin. Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders