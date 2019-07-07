TODAY |

Crusaders confident of continuing Super Rugby dominance: 'The dynasty doesn't finish here'

Having last night lifted the Super Rugby trophy for a third straight time, and 10th in their history, the Crusaders aren't planning on relenting their dominance of southern hemisphere rugby any time soon.

The 19-3 victory over the Jaguares gave Scott Robertson's side a hat-trick of titles, however with many key members of the side moving on from the Crusaders, the challenge from now will be keeping the same high standards set by the current group.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read is one of those to leave the Crusaders, playing his last ever game in red and black last night, more than confident that the next generation can carry on where he's left off.

"It's in a great place," Read said.

"To go three in a row is very special. It's well set up.

"It's not the people who are there, it's the work ethic we present, the time we enjoy our mates when we turn up. That's what the Crusaders have always been about.

"The guys that are still coming back are well and truly in a great position, they'll take this thing forward. They won't rest on their laurels, I can even see it getting better."

One of those staying through into 2020 will be first-five Richie Mo'unga, beginning to assert himself as the competition's premier number 10.

"The boys coming back next year have a duty to carry on," Mo'unga told media.

"That's what's so special about this group. We have so much care in the group. You can see it through our defence and our attack, how much we work hard for each other, that's how much we care.

"As Reado said, that's what Crusaders are about, that's what we pride ourselves on.

"For the boys coming back, we know we have something to carry on. The dynasty doesn't finish here.

"It's a challenge for us to keep it going."
 

After winning a third straight title, the Crusaders want more silverware in the years to come.
