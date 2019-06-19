TODAY |

Crusaders' Codie Taylor says fractured index finger wasn't all bad - 'Gets me out of dishes and nappies'

Codie Taylor may have been sidelined for a month with his fractured finger but the Crusaders hooker says there were one or two perks that came with the injury.

"It gets me out of dishes because I wasn't allowed to get it wet for a while," Taylor laughed.

"And nappies actually in case it got infected."

Taylor has been nursing the finger since injuring it last month in the Crusaders’ draw against the Stormers.

"Just snapped it," he said.

"I think I was just making a cover tackle and it must have got trapped between a player and the ground and it sort of went.

"I didn't think much of it at the time but then I sort of looked at it and it didn’t look to sharp."

Taylor has since recovered from the injury and is set to start this Friday’s quarter-final when the Crusaders take on the Highlanders in Christchurch.

"These ‘Landers, they don’t go away so hopefully I can hang in there for 50, 60 minutes."

The hooker returns for Friday's quarter-final against the Highlanders after a month off. Source: 1 NEWS
