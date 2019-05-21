TODAY |

Crusaders coach standing by players accused of making homophobic slurs in Cape Town, describes incident as 'selfie gone wrong'

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson is standing by three players accused of making homophobic slurs in Cape Town, describing the incident as "a selfie gone wrong".

The allegations came to light after the Crusaders visited a McDonald's in Long Street, following their 19-19 draw against the Stormers over the weekend.

Accuser Alexandros Paterimos has since threatened on Instagram to release CCTV footage of the incident to prove his case.

Crusaders players were accused on Instagram and Twitter of "physically intimidating" behaviour, making homophobic slurs and jeering. 

However, Robertson says only one player, George Bridge, was involved but denies anything "untoward" happened.

The claims are against three players, the team management and the South African-based security advisor, but Mr Robertson said the others were there but had no dialogue.

"The boys really refute all the allegations, George who I've talked a lot about it, he engaged with him ... he's really upset around everything that's come out, he's extremely, authentically genuine that there was nothing ever said, there was no homophobic words or gestures," he said.

"He just can't understand how it's got to this platform."

He said Bridge asked for a photo with the man but when they got offended by it, Bridge asked why then promptly deleted the photo as requested.

Robertson described the incident as "the misinformation of a selfie gone wrong".

It is not known why the player was asking for a photo, but Robertson said he had reasons to.

"We're just really clear we're going to get the truth across and we would stand by everything that George did in that interaction.

"He's got absolutely nothing to hide."

Robertson said the team was clear and understood what has happened in Australia with Israel Folau, who was let go from the Wallabies after posting a homophobic Instagram post.

"He feels like there was no suggestion of anything at any time that was untoward. Look, as a team, as a culture, our values have been strong."

Bridge is expected to speak out about the incident today.

    Twitter User Adam Lennox claims the players were physically intimidating and used limp wrist gestures at a McDonald's outlet.

      Scott Robertson said "the boys really refute the allegations" on arrival back in New Zealand from South Africa.
