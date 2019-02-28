TODAY |

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson doesn’t rule out working with Ronan O’Gara on international level

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson hasn't ruled out joining forces with his assistant Ronan O'Gara, should he take over from Steve Hansen after this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Robertson's side left Christchurch for Brisbane yesterday ahead of their match with the Queensland Reds on Saturday night.

The Crusaders head coach Robertson said he wouldn't rule out one day working with O’Gara in the national team.

"Opportunities will come at some stage for him [O'Gara]. We will have a quick chat to the side, we won't have that chat in the media, said Robertson.

"He's just putting a bit of hype around himself I think."

Robertson suggested that given O'Gara played 128 Tests for Ireland he might want to be part of the Irish coaching setup first.

O'Gara told 1 NEWS on Monday he would be interested in being promoted for the Crusaders and even open to joining Robertson in the All Blacks setup.

"I think sport has taught me these things work themselves out," said O'Gara.

"If that means Razor [Robertson] wouldn't take me to the All Blacks job, which I would have to ask him questions about.

"Everything is possible. I think the most important thing is if I do my job these things look after themselves."

Robertson said he would like to potentially work with the Irishman in the national side. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
It may have been recorded as a basic caught-and-bowled, but Katey Martin's wicket was anything but.
Watch as Kiwi cricketer dismissed in utterly bizarre fashion
2
Hurricanes' Beauden Barrett during the Round 9 Super Rugby match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. 23rd April 2016. Copyright Photo.: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Super Rugby Round 3 Picks: All Blacks-depleted NZ teams to be challenged at home and afar by in-form overseas rivals
3
The assistant coach gave nothing away about the star's 2019 introduction.
LIVE: Hurricanes welcome back All Blacks stars for Brumbies clash
4
Motorcross.
'An absolutely beautiful young person' - motorcross community mourns death of teen who died from injuries in event
5
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 06: Shaun Johnson poses during a Cronulla Sharks NRL media opportunity at Sharks Leagues Club on December 06, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Cronulla Sharks ready to let Shaun Johnson off the leash
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders during a Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes in Christchurch. , at Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd February 2019.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Crusaders make several changes, Ryan Crotty left out for upcoming Reds clash
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 15: Joe Powell of the Brumbies and Quade Cooper of the Rebels take turns messing up each others hair as they try and take possession of the ball at the try line during the round one Super Rugby match between the Brumbies and the Rebels at GIO Stadium onon February 15, 2019 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images) (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)

'He can really hurt you' - Highlanders to target Rebels star Quade Cooper
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 25: Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes congratulates Beauden Barrett on his try during the round five Super Rugby match between the Hurricanes and the Kings at Westpac Stadium on March 25, 2016 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Hurricanes welcome back Beauden Barrett, Ardie Savea, Vaea Fifita for Brumbies clash
The Crusaders youngster has impressed his senior teammates in Super Rugby.

Jack Goodhue wary of challenge coming from Aussie clubs - 'They're just playing very good footy'