Crusaders coach Scott Robertson doesn’t rule out working with Ronan O’Gara on international level

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson hasn't ruled out joining forces with his assistant Ronan O'Gara, should he take over from Steve Hansen after this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Robertson's side left Christchurch for Brisbane yesterday ahead of their match with the Queensland Reds on Saturday night.

The Crusaders head coach Robertson said he wouldn't rule out one day working with O’Gara in the national team.

"Opportunities will come at some stage for him [O'Gara]. We will have a quick chat to the side, we won't have that chat in the media, said Robertson.

"He's just putting a bit of hype around himself I think."

Robertson suggested that given O'Gara played 128 Tests for Ireland he might want to be part of the Irish coaching setup first.

O'Gara told 1 NEWS on Monday he would be interested in being promoted for the Crusaders and even open to joining Robertson in the All Blacks setup.

"I think sport has taught me these things work themselves out," said O'Gara.

"If that means Razor [Robertson] wouldn't take me to the All Blacks job, which I would have to ask him questions about.