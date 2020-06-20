TODAY |

Crusaders coach hails David Havili return after emergency surgery

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has haled the impact of David Havili, who'll make his return to the side in tomorrow's Super Rugby Aotearoa clash with the Hurricanes.

Ruled out indefinitely back in March, Havili will come off the bench against the Hurricanes. Source: 1 NEWS

Havili, 25, was ruled out from any competitive action indefinitely back in March, undergoing emergency abdominal surgery after a bowel infection.

However, the Covid-19 enforced shutdown of rugby and global sport overall has given Havili enough time to recover, and will start from the bench as the Crusaders begin their Super Rugby Aotearoa tilt away to the Hurricanes in Wellington.

Speaking to media, coach Robertson welcomed Havili's return, hailing the versatile star's influence in the Crusaders side.

"Huge respect to Dave for his determination and athleticism," Robertson said.

"To see the nick he's in, for the position he was in health-wise a few months ago - it was touch and go for a while.

"Now he's playing rugby, he's coming off the bench and starting to integrate slowly into the team, to the full pace of it.

"As we know, he can cover multiple positions, and he's a real leader in our group."

The Crusaders face the Hurricanes at Wellington's Sky Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

