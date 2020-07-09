Crusaders coach backs Will Jordan for All Blacks, despite Super Rugby benching

Despite being benched for the top-of-the-table clash with the Blues this weekend, Crusaders utility Will Jordan has the making of an All Black, says coach Scott Robertson.

Despite leading Super Rugby in tries scored, defenders beaten and metres gained, 22-year-old Jordan will wear the number 23 against the Blues in Christchurch.

Instead, the All Blacks trio of George Bridge, Sevu Reece and David Havili will make up the starting back three for the defending Super Rugby champions.

Even though he won't play the full 80 minutes this weekend, coach Robertson believes higher honours aren't far away for Jordan.

"I think consistency over the next five matches for him are really important, to keep that going, they'll [All Blacks selectors] want to see that ability to perform each week," Robertson said.

"But he's got all the qualities required, he's definitely on the radar.

"He's just explosive isn't he? He's got great timing, anticipation, and can be the man.

"He's pretty exciting, but he'll get more chances."

Robertson also explained the decision to bench Jordan, having scored four tries in his last two games.

"It's obviously a hard decision.

"[He's] in red hot form, but when you've got two All Black wings and your vice-captain, who was probably the player of Super Rugby before Covid, the young fella is going to bring a lot off the bench."