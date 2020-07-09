TODAY |

Crusaders coach backs Will Jordan for All Blacks, despite Super Rugby benching

Source:  1 NEWS

Despite being benched for the top-of-the-table clash with the Blues this weekend, Crusaders utility Will Jordan has the making of an All Black, says coach Scott Robertson.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 22-year-old will start on the bench against the Blues this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS

Despite leading Super Rugby in tries scored, defenders beaten and metres gained, 22-year-old Jordan will wear the number 23 against the Blues in Christchurch.

Instead, the All Blacks trio of George Bridge, Sevu Reece and David Havili will make up the starting back three for the defending Super Rugby champions.

Even though he won't play the full 80 minutes this weekend, coach Robertson believes higher honours aren't far away for Jordan.

"I think consistency over the next five matches for him are really important, to keep that going, they'll [All Blacks selectors] want to see that ability to perform each week," Robertson said.

"But he's got all the qualities required, he's definitely on the radar.

"He's just explosive isn't he? He's got great timing, anticipation, and can be the man.

"He's pretty exciting, but he'll get more chances."

Robertson also explained the decision to bench Jordan, having scored four tries in his last two games.

"It's obviously a hard decision.

"[He's] in red hot form, but when you've got two All Black wings and your vice-captain, who was probably the player of Super Rugby before Covid, the young fella is going to bring a lot off the bench."

"We'd start all four if we could, there's no doubt."

Rugby
All Blacks
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Christchurch teen steps and fends his way past 10 defenders in try of the year contender
2
Warriors coach reveals two players have 'wavered a little' on NZ return, third is 'still pretty firm' about exit
3
Crusaders coach backs Will Jordan for All Blacks, despite Super Rugby benching
4
Otago schoolboy beats nine tackles for try of the season contender
5
Aussie Olympic snowboarder dies while spearfishing on Gold Coast
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Crusaders bench Will Jordan for top-of-the-table clash with Blues

Dan Carter still waiting for Blues debut, left out to face Crusaders

Dave Rennie confident young Wallabies 'not scarred' by past All Blacks hidings

Highlanders' injury woes grow as All Blacks hopeful scratched for rest of season with broken leg