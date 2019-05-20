TODAY |

Crusaders CEO to meet with three players accused of making homophobic slurs in Cape Town following Super Rugby game

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

The Crusaders chief executive will today meet with three of the Super Rugby team's players accused of making homophobic slurs in South Africa over the weekend.

Twitter user Adam Lennox claims the players were "physically intimidating" and used limp wrist gestures at a McDonald's outlet after the match against the Stormers in Cape Town.

The Crusaders released a statement yesterday saying the organisation were "aware of allegations of an incident in Cape Town involving some of our players."

"Allegations have been made via social media that there was a verbal altercation between members of the public and some Crusaders players who were out getting food after the match against the Stormers in Cape Town.

"The original post claimed players exhibited homophobic behaviour," the Crusaders said in statement.

"The three players, team management and the South African-based security advisor with them, strongly refute the socialised account of what happened. They are devastated by the allegation and the implication of homophobic behaviour."

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge said he is taking the allegations seriously and will look further into the matter with players and staff.

"This is an organisation that is committed to inclusivity and is proud to have earned the Rainbow Tick certification. That is what makes these allegations particularly distressing," said Mr Mansbridge.

"Given the serious nature of these allegations I will be meeting with the team management and players on their return to Christchurch, however I am confident in the account that we have received from the team and the security advisor who was present."

Allegations surfaced on social media on Sunday with a South African Twitter user posting a message alleging "a friend of mine and his friends" were "attacked" by members of a New Zealand rugby team in McDonald's in Long St, Cape Town.

"As we entered, we were met by jeers and sniggers from them," said one of complainants in a separate post.

"They then proceeded to record us as a joke.

"When catching them in the act, they told us they did because we looked funny to them."

The complainants accused the players of "began physically intimidating us - coming up to our faces telling us we better stop arguing or they will "f...k us up if we didn't watch it".

"Then, after arguing that straight white men are losing power, we were met with homophobic slurs, limp wrists and high-pitched voices which were clearly in jest."

The accuser recorded the Crusaders players during the incident, with an older man - believed to be a security official linked to the Crusaders - stepping in to defuse the situation.

The complainant alleged the man "grabbed my phone and proceeded to grab me - bouncers came and told me to leave the man alone and respect our elders."

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 18: Crusaders huddle as the TMO checks a possible forward pass during the Super Rugby match between DHL Stormers and Crusaders at DHL Newlands Stadium on May 18, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Crusaders team huddle as the TMO checks a possible forward pass during their Super Rugby match against the Stormers. Source: Getty
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Israel Folau considering 'all potential avenues' over Rugby Australia contract termination
2
Steve Hansen said Folau will be a big loss for the Wallabies ahead of the Rugby World Cup.
'It's disappointing for Australia' - All Blacks coach on Israel Folau's axing
3
The northern All Blacks were in camp today with Ben Smith and Owen Franks also at training this morning.
Watch: SBW, Retallick, Dane Coles power through All Blacks training session at Kevin Mealamu's gym
4
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 18: Crusaders huddle as the TMO checks a possible forward pass during the Super Rugby match between DHL Stormers and Crusaders at DHL Newlands Stadium on May 18, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Crusaders CEO to meet with three players accused of making homophobic slurs in Cape Town following Super Rugby game
5
1 NEWS
Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:41
Steve Hansen said Folau will be a big loss for the Wallabies ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

'It's disappointing for Australia' - All Blacks coach on Israel Folau's axing
02:05
The northern All Blacks were in camp today with Ben Smith and Owen Franks also at training this morning.

Watch: SBW, Retallick, Dane Coles power through All Blacks training session at Kevin Mealamu's gym

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Israel Folau of Australia celebrates with Will Genia of Australia after scoring their first try during the Quilter International match between England and Australia at Twickenham Stadium on November 24, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

'He's got feelings, he's got emotion' - Wallabies star Will Genia feels for axed teammate Israel Folau
Referee Romain Poite shows Australia's Tolu Latu a yellow card during their Bledisloe Cup rugby test against the All Blacks at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Wallabies hooker Tolu Latu investigated by Rugby Australia after drink driving charge